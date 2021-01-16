The El Campo swim team found success at a Rosenberg dual-meet Tuesday in one of their final meets before district on Jan. 22.
El Campo won 14 events against Terry High School, Lamar Consolidated and Needville.
“I was very pleased with the results from Tuesday,” El Campo coach Kelly Garner said. “The kids have their ups and downs, but the general trend is that they are all getting faster, which is exactly what we want to see.”
The Ricebirds won four events while the Ladybirds dominated with 10 wins, including sweeping the three relays.
Of the individual events, two El Campo swimmers won two races each. Ladybird junior Kendall Beall won the 100-yard backstroke and the 50-yard freestyle. Ricebird senior Gage Garner won the 100-yard breaststroke and the 50-yard freestyle. Ladybird senior Riley Respondek had the largest win in the 100-yard fly, beating the swimmer from Lamar Consolidated by 23 seconds.
The El Campo swim team will have a final meet today against Victoria West and East at the Victoria ISD Aquatic Center.
