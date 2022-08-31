Lots of miles

When the season is over and the playoffs have been concluded, Wharton County teams’ travels will far exceed 3,000 miles in 2022.

Wharton county football teams this season will travel a combined 2,672.6 miles or the distance from Manhattan, New York to Barstow, Calif, or make the trip from Beamount to El Paso a little more than three times.

The longest road trip this season will be El Campo, which travels to Buccaneer Stadium this Friday night for 274-mile round trip.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.