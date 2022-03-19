The El Campo Ladybirds took care of business beating the Bellville Brahmanettes 10-5 at Legacy Field Tuesday night.
The Ladybirds had 15 hits and came close to run-ruling Bellville before a late charge extended the game to the seventh inning.
El Campo junior Morgan Russell went 4-4 at the plate, scored two runs and drove in a run. Three other Ladybirds had multi-hit games.
Bellville took the lead in the top of the first inning, with a single coming around to score after a couple of passed balls.
The Ladybirds answered in the bottom of the first scoring five runs.
El Campo sophomore Keona Wells led off with a triple. She was driven in by a double from junior Kate Bubela to tie the game. Russell followed with her first hit of the game, a single putting runners on the corners.
El Campo junior Anna Rod picked up the first out of the inning, but hit far enough to the outfield to score another run. Senior Jaleena Macias hit a double to drive in a run to make it a 3-1 game.
After picking up a second out, El Campo’s offense scored twice more. El Campo freshman Carlee Bubela drove in the final two Ladybirds of the inning with a double to left.
In the circle, Carlee kept Bellville off-balance retiring 15 straight batters.
Bellville trailing 10-1 in the top of the fifth took advantage of Ladybird’s miscues to score four runs.
With one out and four runs in, El Campo’s defense got a double play to end Bellville’s rally.
Bellville laid a bunt down the third baseline with base runners on the corner moving. Ladybird senior Alyssa Mendez threw out the runner at first base. Macias fired the ball back to Mendez to catch a runner at third. The runner broke for home, Mendez threw the ball to Fisher who placed the tag and end the game.
The win closed the first week of district play with the Ladybirds and the Navasota Lady Rattlers as the only 2-0 teams in the district.
Carlee allowed three earned runs and spread out four hits and one walk while striking out seven batters in seven innings. She and junior Bridget Dorotik have been a good 1-2 punch for the Ladybirds in the circle.
“We have two very different pitchers and they throw the ball in two different ways,” El Campo coach Haley Colwell said. “They’re both stepping up tremendously this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.