Best In Region III

Following the regional meet the El Campo swimmers and coaches show off all the new hardware they won and are taking back to the school. Pictured top row (l-r) Kelly Garner (coach), Kaden Beal, Julian Aguirre, Dylan Cook, Zane Garner, Riley Wallis, Juliann Little, Allison Vallejo, Kate Chilton and Shanna Evans (diving coach). Bottom row (l-r) Evan Vasquez, Allison Evans, Rachel Evans, Ciara Frisbie and Baylie Lopez. El Campo will compete in the state meet in San Antonio next week.

For the first time in the history of the El Campo swimming program, spanning close to three decades, the Ricebirds and Ladybirds won the Region III championship.

The Ladybirds crushed their competition and the Ricebirds, with only five swimmers had to hang on, coming through with the win at the Region III meet this past weekend at the McDonald Family Aquatic Center at Lamar High School.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.