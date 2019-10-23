The El Campo Ladybirds put up a good fight Friday night on the road against the Needville Lady Jays, but it wasn’t enough as they fell in four sets, 26-24, 18-25, 24-26, 19-25.
The Ladybirds spotted Needville a 6-1 lead in the first set. After that, El Campo picked up their game and fought tooth and nail the rest of the way.
Even down 11-3 early, Coach Roxanne Cavazos didn’t call a timeout and let the Ladybirds continue working. The run finally happened with blocks from senior Megan Rek and kills from freshman Kate Bodungen.
Trailing 20-21, the Ladybirds completed the comeback. Bodungen from the middle of the court fired a kill towards the net. The ball caught the top of the net. However, instead of falling back on the Ladybirds side, it spun on top of the net and rolled away from the Needville defense and fall on their side of the court to tie the game.
The two teams traded points and found themselves tied at 25-25. Needville hit a ball out of bounds to give El Campo the lead and senior Skylar Bartosh finished the set with a kill.
“I think that was defiantly the best game we’ve played and the hardest we fought,” Bodungen said.
The Ladybirds fell in the final three sets, despite having a 20-10 lead in one of the sets.
“We just got tired, and as they got the lead we didn’t try as hard to get the lead back and I believe that’s why we lost,” Bodungen said.
With two final games against Wharton and Sealy remaining, the Ladybirds will have a chance to tie for third in district and force a play-in game like last season if they can win out.
“If we lose either game, our mentality will drop and we need to win both of them to keep our momentum,” Bodungen said.
Friday night the Ladybirds will play Sealy at home.
