Two El Campo fighters show off their medals won during the Pan-Am games last month. Pictured (l-r) Jessica Rogers (bronze), Clay Pratka (head coach) and Beverly Pratka (sliver).

Team USA did not advance out of the knockout round in soccer nor earn any medals in the World Cup in Qatar. But on the other side of the World, the kickboxing team did have at least two medalists. Wharton County’s Warrior University sent two kickboxers to the recent Pan-Am games in Brazil and both brought medals home to El Campo.

Beverly Pratka finished her Pan-Am competition with a silver medal, while Jessica Rogers brought back home a bronze.

