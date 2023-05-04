After splitting district play, the El Campo Ricebirds had a third chance to beat the Sealy Tigers to earn second place, but they dropped the play-in game 9-2 in Weimar on Friday night.
Ahead of impending inclement weather, Sealy wasted no time, jumping on Ricebird pitching early, and El Campo never really got a chance to get back into the game. With the loss, the Ricebirds will enter postseason play in third place, a spot higher than how they finished last year.
In the play-in game, the Tigers scored all of their runs in the first three innings. The Ricebirds tacked on two runs late in the game, keeping them from getting shutout.
El Campo started the top of the sixth with seniors Brock Rod and Kyle Barosh reaching base with a single and a double, respectively. With no outs and runners in scoring position, junior Dean Poenitzsch hit a deep fly to center to bring home the Ricebirds’ first score of the night. El Campo senior Byrce Rasmussen followed with a grounder, deep enough to bring home the second run, with Sealy trading an out for a score. Despite two outs, the Ricebirds offense put a little more pressure on Sealy, with the next two batters reaching base with sophomore James Dorotik drawing a walk and senior Konner Ewing hitting a double, putting two runners in scoring position once again. However, Sealy wiggled out of more damage, getting the Ricebirds to ground out to end the inning.
The Ricebirds had six hits on the night, with Rod leading the way with two hits.
Despite the loss, the Ricebirds have played good baseball of late, going 7-2 in the month of April.
As the third-place team, the Ricebirds will meet the Brazosport Exporters, the second-place team from District 26, in a best-of-three series. Game one will be Thursday. Game two will be Friday and the third game, if needed will be played on Saturday.
The Exporters went 18-6 and 9-3 in district play, during non-district, they went 1-1 against teams from District 25, the Ricebirds district. They lost to Needville 0-5 and beat Sealy 5-2. They have two all-district players returning from last season’s team.
The Ladybirds are matched up with the Cuero Lady Gobblers in the area round, in a three-game series starting on Friday in Columbus. Cuero went 10-1 in district and swept Bandera in the first round. The Lady Gobblers lost in the first round last season. Also alive in the county is East Bernard, who’ll be playing Kountze in a one-game series.
