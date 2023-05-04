Sliding Into Third

El Campo senior Brock Rod, above, steals second base, sliding in before the tag attempt by a Bellville player, earlier in the season.

After splitting district play, the El Campo Ricebirds had a third chance to beat the Sealy Tigers to earn second place, but they dropped the play-in game 9-2 in Weimar on Friday night.

Ahead of impending inclement weather, Sealy wasted no time, jumping on Ricebird pitching early, and El Campo never really got a chance to get back into the game. With the loss, the Ricebirds will enter postseason play in third place, a spot higher than how they finished last year.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.