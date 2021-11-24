The East Bernard Brahmas season came to an end against the Poth Pirates 41-14 at Bastrop ISD Memorial Stadium Friday night in the area round of the playoffs.
East Bernard forced a punt on Poth’s first drive. However, after a punt of their own, the Pirates offense found its stride scoring 41 straight points stunning the Brahmas.
Poth’s quarterback Jude George was quick and tough to contain. The Pirates used a series of sweeps and runs up the middle to keep East Bernard’s defense off balance.
“(We) played a really good opponent in Poth,” East Bernard head coach Wade Bosse said. “A team with good size, speed and physicality. (It was) one of those nights where they made more plays than we did. A game that we can learn a lot from for our future. Hats off to Poth, they played really well and earned the win.”
The Brahmas had a punt of theirs blocked, Poth recovered a fumble, and two East Bernard drives started from the one-yard line in the first half. Poth pressured East Bernard’s senior quarterback Dallas Novicke, making him throw in traffic. Passes were just off the fingertips of Brahma receivers.
Poth took advantage of East Bernard mistakes, scoring two touchdowns with the ball inside the Brahma 10-yard line twice late in the second quarter to take a 27-0 lead in the locker room.
East Bernard got the ball in the second half, but punted on their first drive. The Brahma defense backed Poth into a third and 10. George found a wide-open Jaeden Fangman, on a short pass but ran up the sideline for a 70-yard touchdown, damping any East Bernard’s hopes of a comeback.
The Brahmas got on the scoreboard late in the fourth. Novicke scored on a 10-yard rushing touchdown after a pair of long passes to Mason Crist. Novicke, on the Brahmas final drive, found senior Caleb Magness in the end zone for the 12th time this season.
Poth will meet Tidehaven who finished third in East Bernard’s district, at Gobbler Stadium in Cuero Friday night.
East Bernard finished the season 9-3, second place in District 14. They finished a game further in the playoffs than last year.
“This team continued to work hard every day and get better all season long,” Bosse said. “(I’m) very proud of this team and their accomplishment of a 9-3 season.”
