El Campo joins an ever-growing list of schools that have suspended their workouts due to COVID-19 concerns.
Per the El Campo ISD, Wednesday morning, six male students might have come in contact with someone that had the coronavirus, causing them to suspend practice the rest of the week.
Testing numbers have continued to increase and COVID-19 is still present in the state. Outside of Wharton county, but in close proximity, two schools have shut down because of the virus. Bay City had a student test positive, and in Sealy, a coach tested positive forcing a UIL mandated two-week suspension.
While the Ricebirds’ summer workouts on Wednesday and Thursday were paused this week out of COVID-19 precautious, no students or coaches have tested positive to date.
“At this time, we are not aware of any of these students testing positive or experiencing symptoms,” the district shared on Facebook. “However, out of an abundance of caution, we are suspending the (High School) boys weight and conditioning/football training (Wednesday and Thursday). The coaching staff is notifying impacted students, and possible further suspension of summer training days will be determined as more information becomes available.”
The school has no plans to restart high school summer workouts on Monday. However, El Campo Athletic Director Wayne Condra said, once they have more information they’ll send an update through the school’s remind app - an app that allows the school and parents use to communicate, and other forms of media. The high school girls’ workouts will take a week break and return on Monday, June 29.
Following closing workouts, El Campo had the weight room and equipment cleaned and sanitized as a precaution.
“It was thoroughly cleaned as far as that’s concerned just to make sure everything is safe, when we come back,” Condra said.
On a normal day, El Campo has more than 100 high school students a day take part in the workouts. To keep numbers limited in the weight room, only a small group is allowed in at one time. The high school also utilizes the space outside the weight room under the bleachers so more students can work out while not being inside the weight room. Students also use sanitizing spray and towels to clean equipment when they are done using them.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
While the high school boys’ workouts are unsure if they will return next week, the middle school is still scheduled to start their summer workouts on Tuesday and Thursday.
Without interactions at the workouts between the middle school students and the high school students, the district will continue as planned for incoming seventh and eighth-graders. If an incoming seventh-grader student does not have a physical, they won’t be allowed to attend workouts.
The Middle School will work out at Ricebird Stadium from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.
