The El Campo football camp for the area’s littlest football players will start next week June 6-9.
The camp is split between two times with kindergarteners through incoming sixth-graders camp going from 1 to 3 p.m. The older kids, incoming seventh-graders through freshmen, will be 4 through 6:30 p.m.
“With the (younger) campers it’s geared a little bit to learning the fundamentals and having fun. In the intermediate camps, we get into more offense, defense and team stuff because those kids are going to play junior high (and freshman) football,” Worrell said.
Numbers for the camp have been high with a lot of pre registration compared to last year.
“I think pre-registration wise we’re sitting at 60-70 youth campers and we’ll get several more walkups. Our (older) campers we’ve had a pretty good turnout for those so we’re expecting big turnouts,” Worrell said.
The cost of the camp is $50.
