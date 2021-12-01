The El Campo swim team had fast times at the Flour Bluff Hornets Invitational to close out the first half of their season before the holiday break.
El Campo was one of two 4A schools competing against mainly larger 5A, 6A and private schools. El Campo brought six swimmers to Flour Bluff, needing to qualify to make the invitational. Only one athlete didn’t make the finals on the second day of swimming.
The Ladybirds swim team came in eighth out of 17 schools, while the Ricebirds were 18th of 20. The Ricebirds swim team was without their whole team, with some swimmers still playing football. Overall, El Campo had 113 points for 13th place. They were nine points away from overtaking San Antonio Alamo Heights for 11th.
“I’ve been very happy (with how they’ve swum this season),” El Campo coach Kelly Garner said. “Many of them competed all summer with Red Wave and most of the meets so far this year have been big and competitive. Most of the swimmers have already swam personal bests. That gives us time to build on those times to get faster for district and regionals.”
In the mens 100-yard backstroke junior Zane Garner broke an El Campo school record last held by Conner Williams from 2018, finishing with a time of 56.44 during prelims. Garner in the finals, had a time of 56.45 for sixth place, the winning time was 50.83.
El Campo had one top three finish with the Ladybirds 200-yard freestyle relay team of senior Kendall Beal and sophomores Riley Wallis and Juliann Little and junior Rachel Evans taking third place with a time of 1:44.99. The first-place relay team had a time of 1:40.67.
The same four girls took home seventh place in 200-yard medley with a time of 1:57.39. They were 10 seconds of the first place time.
Wallis came in sixth in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:12.06. The winning time was 1:12.06.
Garner was seventh in the 100-yard fly with a time of 54.97. Garner was three seconds off the first place time.
Little was eighth in the 50-yard freestyle. Evans was 15th in the same event.
In the 100-yard freestyle, Evans came in eighth place. Beal was 16th in the 100-yard backstroke.
El Campo swimmers will be back in action this Saturday in the Brazosport Invitational.
LOOKING FOR HELP
The Ricebird swim team will add senior Carson Whitington with football now over. However, Garner is hoping a few more might try their hand at flying through the water this year.
(Whitington) is very fast and will make the boys relays faster,” Garner said. “In general the football players come to swim in shape, and with excellent reaction times. I’d like to have two or three more. At least enough to have all three boys relays and keep our boys in the running for first place at the district meet.”
