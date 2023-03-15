Brock Rod

Rod pitched well and had a number of extra base hits this past week.

This past week of baseball had several athletes turn in solid performances, but El Campo senior Brock Rod stood out, earning the Wharton County Baseball Player of the Week for games between March 6 through March 11.

Rod played in three games and collected six hits. However, his five innings against state-ranked Bellville was dominant, striking out 11 batters and allowing two hits and one earned run. Rod’s final six outs all came on strikeouts, he would end up getting a no-decision.

