This past week of baseball had several athletes turn in solid performances, but El Campo senior Brock Rod stood out, earning the Wharton County Baseball Player of the Week for games between March 6 through March 11.
Rod played in three games and collected six hits. However, his five innings against state-ranked Bellville was dominant, striking out 11 batters and allowing two hits and one earned run. Rod’s final six outs all came on strikeouts, he would end up getting a no-decision.
Batting for the Ricebirds, he went .461 with five of his six hits going for extra bases with two doubles and two triples. Rod also drove in seven Ricebirds and scored two runs.
Boling - Trenton Jones (senior) had a .555 batting average, collecting five hits, two going for a double and triple. He also drove in five batters and stole four bases. Jones also pitched in two games, picking up wins against Iowa Colony and East Bernard, throwing 6.2 innings and striking out 11, allowing seven hits and one earned run over the two games.
El Campo - Bryce Rasmussen (senior) had a .667 batting average and was an on-base machine also drawing three walks. Rasmussen drove in three runs.
Louise - Ethan Wendel (senior) had a .461 batting average, four of his hits went for extra bases, three triples and a double. Wendel also drove in eight Hornets and scored four runs.
