The area round playoff game between the El Campo Ladybirds (18-4, 8-2) and the Hardin-Jefferson Lady Hawks (24-0, 12-0) has been moved for the third time to Monday at Grand Oaks High School in Conroe at 5 p.m.
Originally, the Ladybirds were supposed to play the Lady Hawks on Tuesday, but it was moved to Wednesday and then Friday due to extreme weather.
Under normal circumstances, Monday would be when the regional semi-finals are played, two rounds ahead of where the Ladybirds are at currently. Due to the icy weather across the state, the UIL has extended the deadlines for playoff rounds so teams won’t be forced to forfeit.
When the Ladybirds play the Lady Hawks, it will have been more than a week since they’ve been on the court.
Earlier in the season, the Ladybirds had to shut down due to COVID-19 concerns. When they got back on the court, they ripped off four wins in a row.
“I think coming back to work against (the Lady Hawks) after a week (off) is going to be tough, but the girls are rested and mentally ready to play,” Ladybirds coach Denise Anderson said. “They don’t like sitting around because their passion is on the court. Coming off the break, the girls know it’s time for business. The last time we had (a) break the girls were fired up and I believe this time won’t be any different.”
The Hardin-Jefferson full-court press and double-teams do a good job of getting the ball out of player’s hands. They also play passing lanes, getting deflections and steals. El Campo has been prone to turnovers, they will have to take care of the ball, make pin-point passes and play fast while being under control.
The Lady Hawks have scored 100 or more points 11 times this season. El Campo has scored 70 or more points twice.
Working in the Ladybirds’ favor is no team since 2016 has made the state championship game with an undefeated record. If that trend continues the currently undefeated Lady Hawks will get upset sometime before the state championship game.
