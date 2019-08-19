Games have been light for the Louise Lady Hornets volleyball season which has allowed them the time to practice and incorporate their youth. Since starting the volleyball season, the Lady Hornets have had two scrimmages and played in one tournament.
At the Yorktown tournament, they split with 3A Bloomington and they played close with St. Joesph Victoria.
“We’re not where we need to be,” Lady Hornets Head Coach Salvador Hernandez said. “We’ll be there before district. I’m very confident, the girls are playing better defense and our passes are a lot better. It’s improving slowly, but we’re getting there.”
On the Lady Hornets roster, this season is a lot of underclassmen with freshmen and sophomores making up the lion’s share of the team.
“Right now it’s a young team but they have a lot of potential” Hernandez said. “I told them the sooner we get them ready to play at a faster pace (the better they’ll be). I see a good future (with) that team.”
The Lady Hornets will play again Tuesday when they travel to take on Bloomington.
