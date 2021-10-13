The Wharton Independent School District is investigating an incident between a Wharton Tiger assistant varsity football coach and some of the players during halftime last Friday against the Bellville Brahmas at Eddie Joseph Memorial Stadium.
Wharton ISD released a statement Monday that said Superintendent Michael O’Guin, who regularly attends the home games, was advised of an altercation inside the Tiger locker room.
“I am aware of an incident occurring during halftime of the football game on Friday involving a member of the coaching staff and student-athletes,” he said.
The game was the district opener for Wharton and its appeared to be decided early with Bellville leading at halftime 62-0. The Brahmas eventually won, 72-0, Wharton’s worst loss this year and third game allowing 60 or more points.
While there is no mercy rule, like in other UIL sports, the clock continuously ran in the second half.
Several players appeared upset on the sideline during the first half. Some coaches, including Wharton head coach Chad Butler, spoke to some of the players to try to calm them.
At no point before halftime did the players and coaches appear aggressive toward each other or did police need to intervene.
O’Guin didn¹t give details about who is involved in the investigation, but added at the conclusion, appropriate actions to address the situation will be taken.
He said the incident involved an employee and for student confidentiality reasons, no additional information would be shared.
No charges have been filed in this incident as of press deadline Tuesday.
