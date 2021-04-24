El Campo Ladybird sophomore Kate Bubela’s year at the plate has been memorable. Amid the Ladybirds undefeated district championship, Bubela has dominated opposing pitchers, some so afraid of what she will do at the plate, they chose to walk her entirely.
The Ladybirds finished the regular season (18-2, 10-0) and have risen to the eighth-best team in 4A.
The big red machine has been productive, run ruling 13 of the 20 teams they’ve played. They’ve scored 10 or more runs in all but one district game.
Bubela’s contributions stand out. The sophomore slugger leads the district and Wharton County with 15 home runs. Bubela is also tied for seventh in the nation and she has the fifth most long balls in Texas, according to MaxPreps.com. Of the top five in Texas, Bubela has played in the fewest games.
“I’m just trying to barrel up the ball. If I see the ball in my zone I’m going to swing,” Bubela said. “It feels great to (round third) and come to home (plate) to a great group of girls, they’re all great friends of mine and it’s cool to celebrate with them.”
While she’s exploded this year, she turned heads her freshman season too. Bubela hit .433 and had five home runs in the Ladybirds COVID shortened season last year that saw the Ladybirds play 17 games. In her only two district games, she had three home runs and 11 RBIs.
“We didn’t get to play many games last season, but one thing you notice as a coach is the amount of determination and hard work an athlete dedicates to the sport they love,” El Campo coach Roxanne Cavazos said. “Kate commits herself to achieve dreams, she dedicates herself to working hard to achieve goals, and most importantly, she has fun while doing it. I strongly believe all these characteristics have helped mold Kate into the athlete she is.”
It seems every time Bubela is at the plate, it’s expected that she will hit a home run. This season, she is averaging a home one once every 4.2 at-bats.
Bubela in 20 games is hitting .516 and has a 2.030 OPS (on-base plus slugging), to go with her 15 home runs she has 53 RBIs. While it’s different sports, to understand how unique what Bubela is doing, the highest ever OPS for a full season in Major League Baseball was Barry Bonds who had a 1.422 in 2004.
Against Brookshire Royal in the district finale, in her first at-bat, the pitcher was having a hard time finding the strike zone, walking sophomore Morgan Russell on four pitches before Bubela stepped to the plate. Bubela refused to walk fouling off three straight pitches around eye-level, all going home run distance, but foul. On the eighth pitch of the at-bat, Bubela finally got one fair with the ball landing far behind the softball field.
Bubela isn’t the strongest person on the team, by her own admittance. However, the home run power comes from bat speed and the force she can generate, Bubela said. The sophomore is always working on her craft. Even when not batting, Bubela is in the dugout with a bat in her hand trying to get the pitchers timing down.
In her last three games, she’s had more walks than at-bats with teams opting to avoid throwing to Bubela altogether, yet the Ladybirds still kept picking up wins.
“Kate has done an exceptional job of producing runs every game. With her being intentionally walked pretty much every game just gets the team fired up and makes them want to score her when she’s on base,” Cavazos said. “One thing we quote every year is it’s a good thing softball is a team sport because it doesn’t matter if a player went 3-3 or 0-3 at the end of the game we win as a team or we lose as a team.”
Sealy in thier final meeting gave Bubela four free passes, El Campo still went on to win. Against Navasota after a first-inning home run, she walked the rest of the game. Despite some in-game pleading to the Navasota coach from Bubela to give her one more at-bat, she politely declined to throw to her again. Bubela managed to still score four runs with El Campo winning both games with the run rule.
“I am glad they are behind me, if I can’t hit, I’m glad they’re (hitting) behind me to help me out,” Bubela said.
As the Ladybirds get ready to play Houston North Forrest (date and location not known as of press deadline) the fourth-place team from District 23, chances are Bubela is going to hit a couple of home runs in the playoffs.
The deepest the Ladybirds have been in the last decade is the third round in 2013 and 2018.
