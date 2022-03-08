The El Campo Ricebirds took down four playoff teams from last year in the Yoakum baseball tournament this past week.
The Ricebirds offense stretched their wings in wins over 3A schools Hallettsville and Industrial. Against 4A schools in La Vernia and Cuero, El Campo showed grit pulling out close wins.
El Campo outscored their opponents 39-18 in the four games.
“It was a successful weekend and I like where we are headed as a team,” El Campo coach Jacob Clay said. “Some of our players started to find their swings and roles offensively. We had great outings from all of our pitchers. We need to get back to playing great defense like we did the first weekend and we will be a tough team to beat.”
El Campo got big contributions from junior Bryce Rasmussen in the box and freshman pitcher Lane Schulz.
“Rasmussen had a big weekend (getting eight hits and) 5 RBIs. We got a great performance from Schulz on Saturday against a good hitting team in La Vernia. Overall, we as a team are headed in the right direction. We just have to keep improving each game we play,” Clay said.
La Vernia struck first in the finale grabbing two runs in the top of the first inning.
El Campo’s offense bounced back in the bottom half of the inning, grabbing a lead they would not give up.
El Campo put their first two runners on base with a walk and a hit-by-pitch.
Rasmussen followed with a single to make it a 2-1 game.
Ricebird junior Brock Rod singled to fill the bases full of birds. El Campo senior Caiden Schulz was hit with a pitch to tie the game.
Rasmussen came around to score on a wild pitch. El Campo grabbed another run on an errant throw. While not a hit, El Campo senior Jack Dorotik drove home a run with a sacrifice bunt putting El Campo ahead 5-2.
La Vernia put pressure on the Ricebirds in the top of the fifth trailing three runs.
After a ground out for the first out, a hit-by-pitch, error and single loaded the bases for La Vernia.
La Vernia edged closer getting a run back on a wild pitch. El Campo ended the game with back-to-back groundouts, giving up one final run in the process.
Rasmussen had a team high two hits in the game. El Campo junior Kyle Barosh made the most out of night, getting four stolen bases without getting a hit, reaching on a hit-by-pitch and a fielders’ choice.
HOME TOURNAMENT
The Ricebird Varsity Tournament is Thursday through Saturday.
El Campo will see really competition tomorrow.
The Ricebirds play Tuloso-Midway at 2:30 p.m. and Gregory-Portland at 7 p.m., both went at least four rounds deep in the playoffs last year. Tuloso-Midway is ranked 14th in 4A according to the Txhighschoolbaseball.com.
El Campo plays Brazos and Van Vleck on Friday.
