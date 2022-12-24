Different Shade Of Red

El Campo senior running back Rueben Owens II signs his national letter of intent to play for the Texas A&M Aggies. Pictured (l-r) Daranae Owens (sister), Kristin Kimble (mom), Rueben Owens II, Rueben Owens (dad) and Tonya Curtis (grandmother).  Owens is the first El Campo football player since 2004, when Arkeith Brown signed to play for the Aggies. Owens has been a target of Texas A&M since his freshman year.

Four years ago Rueben Owens II created a big buzz during a scrimmage, leaving several Sweeny varsity players grasping at air on his way through nearly the entire defense for a touchdown. The legend of Owens started as a freshman and four years later in front of friends, family, TV crews and coaches, he signed his national letter of intent to play college football for the Texas A&M Aggies next season.

Owens, flanked by his mom, dad, and sister along with photos of his grandfather and great-grandmother, put the pen to paper Wednesday morning, putting an end to his Ricebird career and officially starting his life as an Aggie.

