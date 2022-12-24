Four years ago Rueben Owens II created a big buzz during a scrimmage, leaving several Sweeny varsity players grasping at air on his way through nearly the entire defense for a touchdown. The legend of Owens started as a freshman and four years later in front of friends, family, TV crews and coaches, he signed his national letter of intent to play college football for the Texas A&M Aggies next season.
Owens, flanked by his mom, dad, and sister along with photos of his grandfather and great-grandmother, put the pen to paper Wednesday morning, putting an end to his Ricebird career and officially starting his life as an Aggie.
Following the signing, the Ricebird senior at one point wiped some tears from his eyes, as he took the moment in, surrounded by family taking photos to celebrate him and his new journey.
“It’s a relief, it’s been a long journey and I’m just glad it’s all over,” Owens told the Leader-News. “I felt I left a good legacy here. I feel like I did good while here in the Ricebird program.”
Throughout his high school career, Owens racked up more than 40 offers, including from some of the biggest programs in college football. While he ultimately decided on the Aggies, it almost didn’t happen. Before his senior season, Owens verbally committed to the University of Louisville and was on track to head to Kentucky following high school. However, due to coaching changes, he decommitted. The Aggies head football coach Jimbo Fisher flew to El Campo to personally meet with Owens and the rest was history.
“(Louisville) had a whole bunch of changes and the running back coach left and I was like, I don’t like that. So I chose A&M,” Owens said. “(The Aggies) have been recruiting me since my freshman year and they kept in contact with me even when I was committed to Louisville. It meant a lot to me (for coach Fisher to come to El Campo). It showed he really wanted me, so I gave him a chance and I committed.”
During a press conference later on Wednesday, Owens was one of the first people Fisher mentioned.
“Owens is as good a back as there is,” Fisher told 12thman.com. “(He) can catch it (and he) can run it. (We’re) very excited to add (him).”
The Aggies are getting the number one running back in the state according to 247sports.com. Fans over the past four years have seen Owens grow year-over-year and put up eye-popping numbers.
In the final game of his career, he became the 38th player in Texas High School history to have more than 7,000 yards rushing. He also finished his Ricebird career with more than 100 total touchdowns. While fans have been able to see Owens blazing past defenders or breaking through tackles, what they haven’t seen is his fun side.
“He’s always having fun and he makes everyone around him have fun,” El Campo head coach Chad Worrell said. “It’s hard to have a bad day when you’re around him because he’s always got a smile on his face and his smile will light up a room, it’s contagious.”
Along with his smile and talent, Worrell feels like the Aggies are also getting a player who can handle outside pressure.
“He’s humble and grounded,” Worrell said. “He’s had to deal with stuff that most adults haven’t had to deal in their lifetime. Whether it’s getting bashed on social media because he didn’t pick someone’s school or having to deal with keyboard warriors and he’s had to deal with that stuff for years... He’s handled it really well and they’re getting a good young man I can tell you that.”
Owens this past season in between football practice and Friday night games, coached a pee-wee football team alongside his dad Ruben Owens.
During his time in El Campo, he was an All-State Co-Offensive Player of the Year as a junior. He was a back-to-back District MVP. While running track, he won the bronze medal in the long jump in back-to-back seasons as a sophomore and junior.
Owens will graduate in December and will be on campus in College Station in January.
“He’s one of the best running backs to ever play football in this state and that’s saying something. He’s in a small company,” Worrell said. “We don’t want this to be and he doesn’t want this to be the end of his story, this is just the end of a chapter.”
The Aggies leading running back Devon Achane, a junior, plans to enter the NFL draft. No other Aggie running back will return next season with more than 200 yards rushing, Owens could find himself with playing time as a freshman if he shows well in the Spring.
“There is going to be a whole bunch of competition there, I’m just going to have to work my tail off to get what I want,” Owens said.
With high school football conquered, Owens still has big goals in college.
“I want to try and win the Doak Walker (award). I want to (be an) All-American my freshman year and I want to try and win the Heisman,” Owens said.
Luckily for El Campo fans, games won’t be as hard to catch next season with College Station just a little more than a two-hour drive North. You might not see him in the bright red Ricebird colors anymore, but maroon is still a version of red.
While at Texas A&M, Owens plans to major in business management.
The one game that stuck out to Owens in his Ricebird career was the Brazosport Exporter game his junior season.
El Campo beat Exporters 69-47, but it took a monster game from Owens to help them get the district win. Owens finished the game with five touchdowns and 342 yards.
In the game El Campo and Brazosport combined for more than 1,000 yards and 15 rushing touchdowns.
Following his freshman season, Owens and the Ricebirds won three straight undefeated district championships.
Former East Bernard Brahma Dallas Novicke was an Aggie walkon this past season and earned a roster spot, he’ll be a sophomore next season. Along with Owens, the Aggies added Bravion Rogers of La Grange and Dalton Brooks of Shiner, both will be defensive backs. Arkeith Brown was the last Ricebird to play football for the Aggies back in the mid-2000s.
Owens and Worrell will be teaming up once more in the 2023 All-American Bowl at the Alamodome in January. Owens was selected to play in Team West and Worrell will be on of the seven assistant coaches also on Team West. Worrell was one of only three coaches from Texas selected to coach.
“It will be fun, I don’t know what (position) I’m coaching yet, it’s a good chance I won’t coach running backs,” Worrell said. “I don’t know that I’ll have him position wise but just being on the sidelines with him and being around him that week of practices will be fun and I’m looking forward to it”
