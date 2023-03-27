Big Lifter

El Campo junior Kaylynn Mendez won the state championship in Frisco last week. Pictured above: Mendez squats the bar as it bends under the weight at the El Campo meet earlier this year

El Campo Ladybird junior Kaylynn Mendez is not just the strongest in El Campo, but she’s the strongest powerlifter in the state. Mendez won the 132-pound division in the 4A large school classification at the Comerica Center in Frisco last week.

The Ladybird junior combined to lift nearly seven times her weight, winning the state championship in her second year as a powerlifter.

