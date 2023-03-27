El Campo Ladybird junior Kaylynn Mendez is not just the strongest in El Campo, but she’s the strongest powerlifter in the state. Mendez won the 132-pound division in the 4A large school classification at the Comerica Center in Frisco last week.
The Ladybird junior combined to lift nearly seven times her weight, winning the state championship in her second year as a powerlifter.
Despite winning the state championship, it really didn’t hit her until the following day.
“I went up (to my dad after winning) and he was bawling, he was saying we did it,” Mendez said. “We were stressed about (the meet) knowing there were other girls who were right there with me, but he was happy, happier than I was. I was like, Dad you don’t have to cry.”
Mendez’s father lifted for the Ricebirds when he was in high school and made it to state, but didn’t win.
Back in El Campo, she started seeing people sharing on social media that she had won, and that’s when it finally had sunk in.
“When I saw people posting about it (before I had posted about it) I thought it was cool that other people had seen my accomplishment,” Mendez said. “(State) felt like it was just another meet.”
When it isn’t powerlifting season, Mendez is a Ricebird cheerleader. While she might wave pom-poms and cheer on players during football season, as a powerlifter she puts on a serious face and churns out large numbers.
“A lot of people feel like all we do is tumble and cheer football players on, but there is a lot of heavy lifting involved when you do stunts and stuff,” Mendez said.
At state, she combined to lift 935 pounds in the deadlift, squat and bench press which is roughly the same weight as a female polar bear.
“She’s a competitor like no other. Her ceiling is limitless and I don’t think she’s close to being done yet. I’m looking for her to come back next year and we’re going to break her own squat record again,” El Campo first-year coach P.J. Quinters said. “We’re going to make some runs at some totals that will be pretty impressive.”
Mendez last season came in fourth at state giving her a lot of experience. One of the biggest takeaways was not working out like crazy before the meet, this year she took it a little easier which helped Mendez reach 400 pounds on her squat at state.
Her powerlifting season included breaking the Region IV squat record twice. Her first attempt of 350 pounds and her second attempt was 370 pounds.
The Ladybirds as a team finished with seven points, the ninth most in 4A out of 51 schools competing at state.
“Once you get a state champion contender on your team you get in the running for a team title after that,” Quniters said. “With how young the program is and how fast it grew and not having seniors at state, the future looks pretty bright for El Campo.”
Also competing for the Ladybirds were juniors Aribel Zarate and Ally Sohrt and like Mendez, at state they broke their personal bests.
Zarate came in 18th place in the 148-pound weight class, lifting a combined 750 pounds. Her deadlift of 285 pounds beat her personal best by 25 pounds. Sohrt had a top-10 finish, placing seventh in the 165-pound weight class. Sohrt lifted a combined 845 pounds. She added 10 pounds of weight to her bench press and deadlift, both personal bests.
El Campo had 20 lifters competing at regionals and placed 10th as a team.
The powerlifting coaches across the state were so impressed by the Ladybirds throughout the season, the Texas High School Girls Powerlifting coaches awarded Quinters the Coach of the Week for the team’s performance during regionals.
“It was pretty exciting, but again it comes back to having good athletes around here,” Quinters said. “Having Mendez, she’s always going to have us in contention for that (award).”
Quinters thanked Mendez and assistant coach Colt Ryle for helping spread the word about powerlifting and grow the team into what it became this past season.
The Louise Lady Hornets had three athletes competing at the state championships this past week.
Lady Hornet junior Erica Melchor had Louise’s best finish, placing ninth in the 259-plus pound weight class. Melchor broke her personal best, lifting a combined 835 pounds at state. Her squat was her best event, squatting 325 pounds.
“They did a really great job this year and have made significant improvements since last year,” Louise powerlifting coach Ashley Zezula said. “They have been working very hard in practice between their other extracurricular activities. We are very proud of their accomplishments this season.”
Louise sophomore Hannah Ochoa came in 11th place in the 105-pound weight class. She lifted a combined 575 pounds and Ochoa’s best lift was the deadlift, picking up 225 pounds. Lady Hornet junior Monica Montes placed 14th in the 165-pound weight class. Montes broke her personal best by 15 pounds, she was five pounds away from squatting 300 pounds.
The Lady Hornets had six lifters compete at regionals, finishing third as a team.
