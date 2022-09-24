The Louise Hornets (2-3, 1-0) offense stung the Runge Yellowjackets (1-4, 0-1) early and throughout the night for a 43-0 shutout on the road for the first district win of the year.
Louise opened the game with two long touchdown runs from junior Tayveon Kimble, one from 60-yards away putting them up 14-0. The scoring didn’t stop as Louise continued and went up 29-0 at the half.
Runge didn’t mount much offense against the Louise defense, but they were able to get into the red zone late in the first half before running out of time after a Hornet sack.
The Hornet offensive attack saw big runs from several players against the Yellowjacket defense.
Gonzalez also had two long passes in the game, on one he connected with Drozd for a score.
“I think (Kimble) might have played a half. Ben Blanco did a heck of a job running the football along with Trey Drzod and then Conner Gonzalez a big run for a score late in the fourth quarter on a quarterback keeper,” Louise head football coach Joe Bill said. “Overall we were pretty pleased with the way our kids played.”
Louise will get ready for their homecoming game against the Somerville Yeguas this Friday night.
The Yeguas beat Yorktown last night 35-28 for the first win of their season.
