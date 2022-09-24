Tayveon Kimble

Louise opened the game with two long touchdown runs from junior Tayveon Kimble, one from 60-yards away putting them up 14-0. The scoring didn’t stop as Louise continued and went up 29-0 at the half.

The Louise Hornets (2-3, 1-0) offense stung the Runge Yellowjackets (1-4, 0-1) early and throughout the night for a 43-0 shutout on the road for the first district win of the year.

