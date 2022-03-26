The El Campo Ladybirds had a top finish at their home tournament Thursday morning.
The Ladybirds placed third at the El Campo County Club with 433 strokes.
While in El Campo, the Ladybirds got to see a lot of district teams with Sealy and Bellville also competing.
5A Angleton won the tournament with 409 strokes, Bellville was second with 423, 10 strokes away from El Campo.
El Campo senior Carli Bullard had the best outing Thursday with a round of 103. Fellow senior Darby Lutrick was the only other Ladybird with a sub 110 score, with 106 strokes.
“I feel optimistic heading into district because we have had a lot of success this season,” El Campo coach Derek Treybig said. “If we play our best golf next week, a district championship is definitely in play.”
At the Bellville tournament last week, the Ladybirds came in second place.
The district meet is at the Pecan Lakes Golf Club Course in Navasota on Monday and Tuesday. The Ladybirds last year were third in district and advanced to regionals.
