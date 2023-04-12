Last Shot

El Campo junior Ray Moreno falls to the ground in the goal area after getting fouled by Lumberton players late in the second half of the game.

The Ricebirds experienced one of the highest triumphs you can on a soccer field after beating East Chambers in penalty kicks Friday night. Less than 24 hours later, the El Campo Ricebirds had to watch another team celebrate, falling to the Lumberton Raiders 3-0 at Legacy Stadium in Katy in the Region IV finals Saturday afternoon.

The Raiders had two-three inches of height on nearly every player El Campo tossed out on the field, including a goalie who looked to be close to 6’6”. Despite a size advantage the Ricebirds still had a number of chances against Lumberton.

