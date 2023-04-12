The Ricebirds experienced one of the highest triumphs you can on a soccer field after beating East Chambers in penalty kicks Friday night. Less than 24 hours later, the El Campo Ricebirds had to watch another team celebrate, falling to the Lumberton Raiders 3-0 at Legacy Stadium in Katy in the Region IV finals Saturday afternoon.
The Raiders had two-three inches of height on nearly every player El Campo tossed out on the field, including a goalie who looked to be close to 6’6”. Despite a size advantage the Ricebirds still had a number of chances against Lumberton.
Ricebird junior striker Ray Morneo six minutes into the game, broke free on a long pass forward. He outran two defenders and sent a strong strike toward the goal, but it was a little high and went over the crossbar. El Campo’s offense in the game had a tough time working the ball inside the Lumberton side of the field, needing long passes over the top with Moreno and fellow junior striker Nick Montes trying to and break down defenders while being doubled and sometimes triple-teamed.
“They’re fast, big and athletic,” Ricebird coach Audie Jackson said. “You try and get back to transition and stay in front of them and it’s tough to recuperate and throw numbers forward. When you do that, they throw numbers right back at you. It was just a heavyweight fight, throwing a lot of punches and we just got knocked out and caught (a couple of times).”
Late in the first half, with six minutes left, Lumberton caught El Campo for the first score. Near the 30-yard line, Lumberton lifted a long shot, just out of the hands of a jumping Ricebird goalie and into the back of the net. Three minutes into the second half, Lumberton got their second goal. Off a corner kick, they found one of their taller players on the backside of the goal who headed the ball into the net.
Trailing two goals, El Campo didn’t give up and they finally started to string offense together inside the Lumberton half of the field. The Ricebrids’ best look came with 17 minutes left.
Moreno worked the ball into the goal area and was fouled hard by a Lumberton player, earning a penalty kick. One-on-one with the goal, the Ricebird kick was blocked by the Lumberton large goalie.
Lumberton added one more goal in the final minutes to end the game.
While the Raiders celebrated on the field, a number of the Ricebirds’ younger players fell to the ground and watched, burning the image into their minds.
“We’ve got plenty of boys coming back,” Moreno said. “After seeing them celebrate and watching them hold up the first place trophy to go to state, it’s going to pump us up more and we’ll come back and play harder next year.”
Midfielder Alexis Salazar started for the Ricebirds for four seasons and he was one of nine seniors on the team. He believes this is only the beginning of the soccer team’s run.
“I’ve seen the kids that are coming up and the upcoming seniors are going to take this team to even better things next year,” Salazar said.
Along with Salazar, the other seniors were Rhenner Spenrath, Alejandro Fernandez, Diego Agua, Adrian Vargas, Jesus Rodriguez, Fabian Paniagua, Joel Garcia and Gael Lopez.
Jackson was proud of the way the senior class bought into his message in his first year leading the team.
“A lot of them played and some of them didn’t play as much and they were great the entire time,” Jackson said. “It was always what can I do to help the team and that’s all it was. Nobody was selfish, everybody was for one purpose and it was all to get here. They’re going to be great people in the community.”
El Campo on the season went 19-9-1 and 11-2-1 in district, coming in third place. They beat West Columbia, Taylor, Mexia and East Chambers in the regional semi-finals. Despite a loss to Lumberton, they’re bringing home the first-ever soccer regional runner-up trophy as one of the last eight schools in the playoffs.
“I told the (kids) not a whole lot of people do this. To make the regional finals, it’s unheard of. I’ve never done in my entire life (as a player or coach). I’ve never even held the trophy and to feel the weight of it, it’s just (crazy) all around. We were third in the district and since playing Taylor we weren’t picked to win, it’s crazy. We were the heartbreak kids for four games. You can’t say enough good things about this group.”
The 2022-2023 roster was made up of Rhenner Spenrath, Alejandro Fernandez, Nick Montes, Diego Agua, Johnny Hernandez, Adrian Vargas, Ray Moreno, Leandro Colchado, Jesus Rodriguez, Alexis Salazar, Daniel Mendez, Fabian Paniagua, Landon Brooks, Andre Martinez, Lance Brooks, Landon Smith, Diego Gutierrez, Marco Colchado, Joel Garcia and Gael Lopez.
EL CAMPO BEATS
EAST CHAMBERS
A score on the final play of the game, helped the Ricebirds stay alive until they were finally able to defeat East Chambers in penalty kicks after 100 minutes of play at Legacy Stadium Friday afternoon.
El Campo had heart, giving full effort until the final seconds ticked off the clock.
“How can you not be romantic about what just happened? It’s wild what just happened,” Jackson said. “Allen High School just did it last week in the last two seconds. You come out here and you’re sitting on the sidelines and you’re praying that it happens for you too and it ends up happening, it’s a crazy feeling.”
Trailing 1-0, Morneo drew a foul with 15 seconds left on the 15-yard line on the far sideline. East Chambers needed one more clear to end the Ricebirds season for the second year in a row. However, Moreno lifted the ball finding Martinez who headed the ball into the back of the net tying the game in the very last seconds.
Both defensives kept the game tied throughout the two 10-minute overtime periods, setting up a plenty kick finale.
El Campo started the plenty kicks with a successful goal from Gutierrez kicking the ball high down the middle.
With the lead, Spenrath set the tone, blocking East Chambers’s first attempt. Spenrath chose the right direction, but the East Chamers kick beat him to the corner of the net, so he flung his foot out knocking the ball away.
El Campo made two of their next three attempts, with Mendez and Moreno scoring. East Chambers made two of their next three shots, to make it 3-2 with one shot left.
Salazar stepped up to take a kick, but a miss and an East Chambers make, would send the game into sudden death via penalty kicks.
Salazar kicked the ball to the left, and the goalie went left, but the ball was quicker and went into the back of the net, sending El Campo to the regional finals.
