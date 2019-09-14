The El Campo Ladybirds finished the non-district portion of their schedule with an 11-8 record. With a new coach, the Ladybirds did something they haven’t done in a while and that was winning their first game of the season against Columbus.
The Ladybirds own some impressive wins throughout non-district play, including beating Sealy a district rival, Lexington, a 3A playoff team, and Burton, who came a game away from the 2A state semi-finals last season.
“We’ve all become a lot more consistent and we’ve learned how to work better as a team,” senior setter Bryn Rod said. “Our communication has grown a lot better since the preseason. I think we’re all going into this (season) ready.”
“They’ve also learned how to pick each other up when one is down,” Coach Roxanne Cavazos said. “That takes a lot playing a team sport. By having a teammate who can pick them up it boosts their confidence.”
The highlight of non-district was quite possibly the last game they played with Industrial. While it was a loss, they played with and nearly pulled out the win against Industrial who has beaten Needville and is one of the best 3A programs in the state.
Last Friday, the Ladybirds were scheduled to play Shiner, but the game was canceled. Tuesday the team had an open date, so the Ladybirds have had a few extra days of rest and practice to get ready for the start of district with Stafford, who they played last night.
The Ladybirds play in one of the toughest districts in all of 4A volleyball. Two of the top 10 teams inside the Texas Girls Coaching Association Poll are in the Ladybirds district. Fulshear is ranked as number four, while Needville is considered the 10th best in the state.
Needville last season made it to the state championship game and only Fulshear is returning more players then the Ladybirds this season. Both Fulshear and Needville went 4-0 over the Ladybirds last season.
“If we play to the best of our ability, we’ll be very competitive with them,” Rod said. “They should be nervous.”
District 25
El Campo is returning 12 players from last season’s team that went 7-5 in district, lost the tie-breaker to Sealy to finish fourth.
Wharton is returning five players from last season’s team that went 0-12 in district.
Fulshear is returning 13 players from last season’s team that went 11-1 in district and lost the tie-breaker to Needville to finish in second.
Stafford is returning five players from last season’s team that went 2-10 in district.
Sealy is returning six players from last season’s team that went 7-5 in district, won the tie-breaker over El Campo to finished third.
Needville is returning three players from last season’s team that went 11-1 in district and won the tie-breaker over Fulshear to finish in first.
Royal is returning five players from last season’s team that went 4-8 in district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.