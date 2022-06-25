The Louise Lady Hornets had a tough time during district play, missing the playoffs. Following the season, the District 29-2A coaches awarded only one Lady Hornet with an all-district honor.
Freshman catcher Hannah Ochoa was named to the second-team.
The Lady Hornets did not keep stats, but coach Louise Michaela Bram coach said she saw growth throughout the year from Ochoa.
“Hannah went from someone who never played the game to someone that played the game with a passion. Softball is a difficult game to learn and excel in, but she surpassed every expectation I had for her as a new player,” Bram said. “She has confidence in the batters box and that led to her becoming a great hitter for Louise. As our catcher she made amazing blocks behind the plate, secured several outs from passed balls and always hustled on every play. I am excited to see how she can grow in this game over the next three years.”
Louise junior Kylie Creager was recognized as an honorable mention.
The Lady Hornets will return a large chunk of their team next season.
