Boling, El Campo and East Bernard were successful this past week. Boling and East Bernard won one game each, while El Campo grabbed two on back-to-back nights.
PITCHER OF THE WEEK
Boling’s lone win came over state-ranked Danbury, in large part to their junior pitcher.
Bulldog junior Hayden Albert stunned Danbury bats in a seven-inning game, earning Pitcher of The Week honors. The junior right-hander spread three hits across his outing and two walks with one unearned run. Albert struck out 12 batters, seven swinging.
Other Top Performance
El Campo - Dean Poenitzsch (sophomore) six innings, five hits, two earned runs, three walks, four strikeouts.
HITTER OF THE WEEK
Bats were hot across Wharton County with three batters collecting five hits.
El Campo junior Bryce Rasmussen stood out slightly more than the others, hitting .714 last week earning Hitter of The Week. Big Red went five for seven at the plate with two doubles, driving in four Ricebirds and scoring a run.
Other Top Performances
Louise - Kyle Anderson (junior) 5 for 8, two RBIs and one stolen base.
Louise - Ethan Wendel (junior) 5 for 8 (one triple) and three RBIs.
Boling - Trenton Jones (junior) 2 for 3 (two doubles) two RBIs and one run
East Bernard - Eric Bradicich (senior) 3 for 3 (two doubles), three RBIs, two runs and one stolen base.
SOFTBALL
El Campo and East Bernard were the only softball teams picking up wins last week. The Ladybirds grabbed two wins maintaining a perfect district record.
HITTER OF THE WEEK
With most teams only playing one game last week, El Campo junior Kate Bubela stood out making the most of her at-bats.
Nearly every time Bubela came to the plate, she reached base through a big hit or a walk, earning Hitter of The Week. Bubela had four hits (a triple and two doubles) in five at-bats, driving in two Ladybirds. The right-handed slugger was intentionally walked four times, stealing a base and scoring six runs.
Other Top Performances
East Bernard - Bailey Leopold (junior) 3 for 5 (one home run, double), scored three runs and drove in four.
Wharton - MaCayla Jackson (sophomore) 3 for 7 (home run, double), two RBIs, two runs and one walk,
Boling - Kamryn Mears (freshman) 2 for 4 (one home run), one run and two RBIs.
East Bernard - Bryleigh Pless (sophomore) 2 for 4 (home run), three RBIs, ands one run scored.
El Campo - Jaleena Macias (senior) 3 for 6 (home run, double), four runs, 6 RBIs and one walk.
PITCHER OF THE WEEK
There was good pitching throughout the county this past week, but one arm stood tallest.
East Bernard junior Lexie Warncke threw a two-hitter against Van Vleck earning Pitcher of The Week. Warncke dazzled in the circle, striking out 17 Van Vleck batters across her seven innings of work, giving up two hits and a walk. She didn’t allow her first hit until the sixth inning. Warncke had a stretch during the game where she struck out 12 straight batters.
Other Top Performances
Boling - Allie Floyd (senior) seven innings, nine hits, two earned runs, four walks and eight strikeouts against Danbury.
El Campo - Bridget Dorotik (junior) six innings, four hits, two unearned runs, two walks and 10 strikeouts.
