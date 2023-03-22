For the first time in the history of the El Campo soccer program, the boys’ and girls’ teams have made the playoffs at the same time.
The Ricebirds have made the playoffs before, last season they went two rounds deep. However, the Ladybirds are making their first-ever trip to the postseason since the program started in 2001.
“It’s really exciting, especially for us seniors, to get to experience this for the first time,” Ladybird striker Alexandra Montes said.
The Ladybirds will play Needville this Friday in Wharton in their bi-district matchup.
“I’m over the top. I think the girls are excited and it’s still a shock for the team,” Ladybird coach Brittany Oruonyehu said. “(The girls are) like wow we’re doing this. But now it’s starting to sink in and we’re ready to go and ready to play.”
Despite going winless and only scoring a handful of goals last season, the Ladybirds got stronger this year with the more games they played. In the district, the Ladybirds didn’t just win one game but finished with a 9-3 record with one penalty kick win and one loss. The Ladybirds averaged nearly two goals a game.
“In the beginning of the season we kind of struggled a little bit, but as we played through tournaments we started trusting each other and we came together as one,” Montes said. “We weren’t playing as individuals like how we were in previous years. We were playing as a team, talking and bonding with each other.”
Offensively the Ladybirds scored 26 goals in district, 24 more than last year.
“I told them (this season) we’re focusing on scoring. We’re focusing on moving the ball up and being aggressive and trying to shoot,” Oruonyehu said. “I don’t care if they miss, shoot, shoot and be ready to score, one of them will go in.”
The Ladybirds’ defense has also been impressive, in district posting seven shutouts. Bay City was the only team to score more than one goal on the Ladybirds in district play.
“The defense has speed and communicates. Even if we make a mistake, they’re quick to recover. If someone gets beat, a teammate has their back,” Oruonyehu said.
The Ladybirds are riding a three-game win streak into the playoffs. They were off for Spring Break, and Monday afternoon they spent time practicing on set plays.
Needville finished second in district with an 11-2 record.
RICEBIRDS
In back-to-back seasons, the Ricebirds will be heading to the playoffs, finishing third in district play. El Campo will get the West Columbia Roughnecks in West Columbia Friday night.
While the Ricebirds came in third place, only two points separated the top three teams.
El Campo closed the regular season with back-to-back wins.
“I feel like we did really good, really, really good,” El Campo junior striker Nick Montes said. “We improved a lot, but we’re still not done, we still got a lot of work to do.”
Heading into the playoffs the Ricebirds have a dynamic offense, putting up 74 goals in 14 games. They were held to one goal, only twice in district. Montes, fellow junior Raymond Moreno and senior Alexis Salazar all had at least 10 goals for the Ricebirds.
“We’re all one team. No one is playing for themselves,” Montes said. “We play together as a team and we win together as a team.”
El Campo played West Columbia in district last season, losing both times. West Columbia went three rounds deep in the playoffs last year. However, the Roughnecks lost their goalie and two of their top four goal scorers through graduation.
