El Campo junior Brock Rod saved his best pitching performance of the season for the Bellville Brahmas, holding them to one hit in a 4-0 win Thursday night at Cy Woods High School.
Rod kept the Brahmas guessing for seven innings, striking out nine batters in the first game of the best of three series.
“I got a little emotional when talking to the boys,” El Campo coach Jacob Clay said. “He’s been trying to find it all year. He’s been soul searching and he found it tonight. (Rod) wanted to do more for the team than himself.”
The El Campo junior, in his six previous starts, allowed 14 earned runs in 15.1 innings of work. However, against Bellville, he was near untouchable.
This past week, Rod made some adjustments, Clay said.
“He started throwing a changeup a little more, but I just think he wanted the ball and I wanted to give it to him,” Clay said. “He’s been wanting that match up against a great opponent and great pitcher and he was lights out tonight.”
Against Bellville senior left-hander Cody Pfeffer, who allowed no earned runs in 25.1 innings of work in district play, the Ricebirds needed to play lights out in every area of the game.
The Ricebird junior lefty attacked batters and the defense behind him came up strong, even turning an inning-ending double-play on Bellville senior Tyler Fishbeck, the second-fastest 200-meter runner in the region in the top of the fourth inning.
“(My defense) is just dogs, can’t ask for anybody better,” Rod said. “I came in knowing what I was going to do. I knew those guys were going to be aggressive. I had to pound the zone and make my defense work and they did what they can.”
After putting traffic on the base paths in the first two innings, El Campo broke through in the third inning.
El Campo junior Cameron Conrad with one out singled, and fellow junior Kyle Barosh drove him in with a triple bouncing to the wall, splitting the gap between centerfield and rightfield. Ricebird sophomore Dean Poenitzsch followed putting the ball in play, grounding out, but scoring the speedy Barosh.
Rod answered getting a groundout and back-to-back strikeouts, ending the bottom of the third with a roar.
El Campo’s offense tacked on another run in the top of the fourth on a senior Jack Dorotik groundout. Barosh gave the Ricebirds one more insurance run in the top of the seventh with a single plating junior Coty Clark who took over for Dorotik after walking to lead off the inning.
Bellville in their final at-bat, put stress on Rod and the Ricebirds, starting the inning with back-to-back walks. The junior lefty got the next two Bellville batters swinging on 3-2 pitching, punching them both out.
The Brahmas on a third straight 3-2 pitch, popped the ball up to Dorotik who put the squeeze on the catch, handing the Ricebirds the win.
“I love the pressure. I was built for it,” Rod said. “The first two batters didn’t go my way, but I had to find a way to get in there and get three outs.”
In the first inning, Bellville had two base runners reach on a pair of errors, but Rod wiggled out of any damage with a popup. Rod’s no-hit bid ended in the sixth inning with the lead-off runner reaching on a single.
El Campo played Bellville again late Friday night after the press deadline. An El Campo win ends the series, a loss means they will play the deciding game today at 1 p.m. at Cy Woods High School.
