The Louise Hornets’ short homestand comes to end after they play the Bloomington Bobcats this Friday night at Hornet Stadium.
The Bobcats will bring a 1-0 record to Louise while the Hornets will look to even their record to 1-1.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
If you already subscribe to our eEdition edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
The Louise Hornets’ short homestand comes to end after they play the Bloomington Bobcats this Friday night at Hornet Stadium.
The Bobcats will bring a 1-0 record to Louise while the Hornets will look to even their record to 1-1.
Despite playing a physically bigger team in Danbury last Friday night, Louise’s head football coach Joe Bill saw some positives in the loss.
“Our kids didn’t quit, they continued to play (against Danbury),” Bill said.
Bill cited Danbury going for two late in the game, only to have junior Jayden Brown knock away the pass.
With the young offensive line, the Hornets had a hard time getting going with Danbury holding them to fewer than 50 yards rushing.
Against Bloomington, who’ll be closer to the Hornets’ in terms of the number of players and size, Bill is hoping to see the offense take a step forward this Friday night now with a game under their belts.
“We’re young and we missed some blocks and assignments and we’re hoping to clear that up this week,” Bill said.
Louise has familiarity with Bloomington playing each other the last four seasons, with the series split. Louise has won the last two meetings. Bill sees the Hornets defense getting tested through the air against Bloomington.
“They’re not as big as Danbury, but they’re very athletic,” Bill said. “They like to throw the football as much as possible. They throw a lot of fast screens, a lot of tunnel screens. They play a short of short-game and every once in a while they’ll throw it to the endzone.”
Bloomington returned six second-team all-district players from last season’s team.
The Hornets on defense against Danbury came up with a safety from the defensive line and freshman Braden Wells made several tackles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.