El Campo senior Bridget Dorotik puts the squeeze on a short pop fly against Wharton at home Tuesday night. Also pictured is senior Faith Thigpen. The Ladybirds will start the playoffs next week.  

The El Campo Ladybirds got a fight from the Wharton Lady Tigers, but they prevailed, winning 9-4 at Legacy Field in the regular season finale.

The Ladybirds with the win finished as the second-place team and will meet the third-place team from District 26 sometime next week.

