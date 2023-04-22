The El Campo Ladybirds got a fight from the Wharton Lady Tigers, but they prevailed, winning 9-4 at Legacy Field in the regular season finale.
The Ladybirds with the win finished as the second-place team and will meet the third-place team from District 26 sometime next week.
“I’m really proud of how we finished (district),” Ladybird junior Keona Wells said. “We had a tough preseason and we took some tough losses and I think that made us better for the (postseason).”
Wharton had the lead first and added to it in the top of the third inning.
With the Lady Tigers ahead 1-0, Wharton senior Macayla Jackson added to the lead. Wharton junior Zoey Johnson singled to put a runner on base with one out in the inning. Jackson followed and looked at the first three pitches, the fourth, she put a massive swing on, quickly sending it over the center field wall to score her and Johnson.
Needing a win, to lockup the final playoff spot in District 25, it looked like it just might be the Lady Tigers’ night.
Trailing 3-0, the Ladybirds’ bats came alive scoring five runs between the third and fourth inning to pull in front of the Lady Tigers.
El Campo started the bottom of the third loading the bases with no outs. Ladybird senior Kate Bubela came through with a hard groundout, but deep enough to bring across the first score for El Campo. Fellow senior Ashley Fisher found a hole in the outfield, dumping the ball between right and center field, scoring two more Ladybirds to tie the game.
“I am glad we finished (in the) top two, wish it was first, but it happens. Adversity hits and (we) did the best (we) can with it,” Bubela said.
In the following inning, Ladybird senior Faith Thigpen led off with an inning and she’d move to third after a passed ball and a ground out. El Campo sophomore Carlee Bubela laid down a bunt, and she was quick enough to be safe at first and the ball was good enough to score Thigpen to take the lead. The Ladybirds tacked on three more runs to pull in front 7-4.
Wharton’s offense fought back in the top of the fifth. Lady Tiger senior Madison Hernandez struck out to lead off the inning, but the Ladybird catcher dropped the ball. Hernandez raced down the first base line to take the free base. After a strikeout, Jackson doubled, to put runners on second and third with one out. El Campo induced a short pop-up, but a wild pitch brought home Wharton’s fourth score.
El Campo got the run back in the bottom of the fifth. Ladybird junior Keona Wells scored the final run of the game. Wells hit a line drive down the third base line and the El Campo speedster raced around the bases, scoring an inside-the-park home run.
El Campo junior Dean Poenitzsch wasn’t kidding when he said the “Birds are getting hot” following their win over Bellville to start the month.
Since his declaration, El Campo has been hot and after beating the Wharton Tigers 10-2 at home Tuesday night, they’ve won five straight games.
El Campo started the night a little shakey, with an error and three straight singles by Wharton resulting in a 0-2 hole.
Trailing by two, El Campo got back-to-back walks, in the bottom of the first. After a ground out moved the runners up 90 feet, Ricebird senior Kyle Barosh, who started the game on the mound, helped himself out with a single to left, scoring both runs. Ricebird senior Bryce Rasmussen doubled to left, scoring Barosh and giving the lead to El Campo.
The Ricebirds added another three runs in the second to put them in control of the game.
El Campo used four different pitchers in the game with Barosh, sophomore Lane Schulz, Rasmussen and junior Chase Starling, all combining to not allow past the first inning.
El Campo with the win streak, the Ricebirds are one win away from Needville and Sealy who are first and second in the district, respectively. El Campo closes the district with Sealy at home Tuesday night.
