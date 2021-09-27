The Louise Hornets picked up their third win of the season and first
of district play beating the Runge Yellowjackets 42-0 on the road Friday
night.
Behind a big receiving night from junior Andrew Huerta, the Hornets
raced out to an early lead and never looked back.
Hornet sophomore quarterback Tayveon Kimble ran in the first score
of the night. His connection with Huerta for two short catches in the
first half, for long touchdown scores, allowed the Hornets to take a 21-0
lead into the half. The junior wide receiver broke tackles and used his
speed to beat the Yellowjacket defense.
The defense got a big tackling night from senior linebacker Daniel
Gaona III. The Hornets didn’t allow the Yellowjackets to make it into the
red zone.
“(I’m) pretty pleased,” Louise Head Coach Joe Bill said. “We got a
lot of room (for growth). In the first half, we started out good, but it
seemed like we got content. We had a lot of penalties and a few mistakes.
To beat the good teams we’ve got to be consistent.”
Louise next week will take on the Agua Dulce Longhorns in El Campo
for homecoming at 7 p.m.
