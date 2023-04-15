1st Shot

El Campo junior Dean Poenitzsch blast a single to right field to plate senior Brock Rod scoring the first run of the game Tuesday night in Needville. El Campo went on to hand Needville their first district loss this season.

Sometimes the best way to combat trash talk is with a win, and that’s what the El Campo Ricebirds did in their 4-1 victory over state-ranked Needville Bluejays on the road Tuesday night.

In the outfield behind the fence in Needville, a group of Bluejay “fans” used a bullhorn to shout at El Campo players while they were batting or trying to make catches. While it wasn’t enough for umpires or staff to stop the game, it was loud enough to be heard behind home plate.

