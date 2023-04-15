Sometimes the best way to combat trash talk is with a win, and that’s what the El Campo Ricebirds did in their 4-1 victory over state-ranked Needville Bluejays on the road Tuesday night.
In the outfield behind the fence in Needville, a group of Bluejay “fans” used a bullhorn to shout at El Campo players while they were batting or trying to make catches. While it wasn’t enough for umpires or staff to stop the game, it was loud enough to be heard behind home plate.
The most notable exchange came during Ricebird senior Brock Rod’s at-bats, who responded by going 2-4 at the plate with two doubles, scoring the first run of the game, breaking the 0-0 tie in the top of the sixth inning.
“No (it doesn’t bother me),” Rod said responding to the trash talk during the game. “Kids are going to be kids. You let them do it and you prove (yourself) with your game.”
Needville came into the game ranked 14th in the state with an 8-0 undefeated record in the district.
Both teams were locked into a pitching duel with Ricebird junior Dean Poenitzsch and the Bluejays tossing throwing up zeros on the scoreboard.
Rod started the top of the sixth with a double to deep center. Fellow senior Konner Ewing walked to put two runners on. Poenitzsch helped himself out by punching a single to right field to score Rod.
Needville bounced back with a short pop-up, but a hit-by-pitch to senior Bryce Rasmussen loaded the bases.
El Campo sophomore James “Apple Jack” Dorotik came to the plate and blasted a deep shot off the center field wall, plating two more runners. Dorotik’s come up big in two of the Birds’ last three wins, getting the walk-off against Bellville and providing two insurance runs against Needville.
Ricebird junior Cole Dewey added one more run to El Campo’s total with a deep sac fly to make it 4-0.
In the bottom of the sixth, with two outs, Needville tagged Poenitzsch for a solo home run. During the game, Needville outhit El Campo 8-4, but Poenitzsch used the defense behind him to help keep the Bluejays from crossing the plate with zero errors.
“We’re finding ways to win and we’re playing clean on defense and boy that’s nice to see. I know that was bothering us for a while,” El Campo coach Jacob Clay said. “The hits are still finding their way and it will eventually come around.
El Campo has now won three straight games and are 6-3 in district play, third in the district. The Ricebids are two wins ahead of Bellville and one win behind Sealy for second place with three games left in the district.
“We’re putting everything together. Early in the year, we weren’t getting hits when we needed them. Now we’re getting clutch hits and we’re keeping (teams) under four runs, so that’s the winning formula right there,” Poenitzsch said.
The Ladybirds dropped their second game to the Ladyjays this season 4-1 at home Tuesday night.
Three unearned first-inning runs proved to be the difference in the Ladybirds’ loss.
The Ladybirds had a tough time getting offense going against Needville’s pitching, managing two hits and one walk in seven innings.
El Campo’s lone score came in the bottom of the sixth inning, trailing 4-0. Ladybird senior Anna Rod singled with two outs to drive home senior Kate Bubela, who walked to start the inning.
The Ladybirds have one district game remaining, they play Wharton at home Tuesday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.