Relying on every single varsity player, the El Campo Ladybirds (6-0) defeated the Schulenburg Shorthorns 44-31 on Tuesday night in Ricebird Gym.
All 12 available players saw significant action, with nine of the 12 scoring points and all 12 making key plays down the stretch.
“I (used) them throughout the whole game until the end,” Ladybirds coach Denise Anderson said. “(Our bench doesn’t) have as much experience as the starters do, but they bring just as much talent to the team. I’m trying to make sure at any given time, someone can come off the bench and get it done.”
Schulenburg’s 2A girls’ basketball program is well-respected and capable of upsetting a 4A team like El Campo.
“We knew Schulenburg would be good, so it feels good to come out on top,” Anderson said.
Both teams played strong defense in a competitive first half. Senior guard Alannah Terrell scored eight points including two three-pointers, while senior post Tia Hearse and senior point guard Jackie Nichols hit key shots as well. Hearse and senior post V’Nisha Malone were relentless on the glass, grabbing rebounds. El Campo held a 19-10 lead at the half.
El Campo doubled up the Shorthorns in the third quarter 14-7 with junior post Abbie Stehling and sophomore point guard Melanie Nunez scoring key baskets off the bench.
Schulenburg threatened a comeback with an 11-3 run to open the fourth quarter, but Anderson re-inserted her starters. Behind fresh legs, El Campo finished the game on an 8-3 run behind scores by star guards Nichols, Terrell and senior guard Mya Shorter, grab the 44-31 win.
Terrell led the Birds in scoring with 10 points. Nunez came up big getting several stealing she also showed strength and vision while driving to the basket, which could be a factor in games when Nichols needs a breather.
The Ladybirds will be back in action this Tuesday night on the road against the Sweeny Lady Bulldogs.
RICEBIRD BASKETBALL
The Ricebirds basketball (5-3) team keeps racking up wins. Tuesday night they went on the road and beat the Palacios Sharks 53-42 for their fifth straight win.
El Campo got 16 points from sophomore Rueben Owens on seven for nine shooting, helping them easily jump out ahead of Palacios.
The Ricebirds entering the third quarter led the Sharks 46-23. Palacios scored 19 points in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough to overtake the large lead built by El Campo. Senior guard Charles Shorter was active stealing 10 passes and dishing out six assists.
El Campo will be play today at noon against East Bernard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.