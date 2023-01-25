Smooth Shooter

Paisley Hlavaty won the girls division in the 12-13 are group.

Six free throw shooters are moving on to the district competition in Stafford this weekend.

Girl shooters Rylie Martinez, Kinley Whitington and Paisley Hlavaty along with boys Cooper Hensley, Damien Bustamante and Christian Ventura took home first-place honors in the 51st annual El Campo Elks Hoop Shoot last Saturday.

