Six free throw shooters are moving on to the district competition in Stafford this weekend.
Girl shooters Rylie Martinez, Kinley Whitington and Paisley Hlavaty along with boys Cooper Hensley, Damien Bustamante and Christian Ventura took home first-place honors in the 51st annual El Campo Elks Hoop Shoot last Saturday.
Ventura made the most free throws of all hoop shooters making 17 of his allotted 25 shots.
District winners advance to the state level, date to be determined.
Ages (8-9) champion - Rylie Martinez (11 of 25), second - Harper Graham (8 of 25)
Ages (10-11) champion - Kinley Whitington (10 of 25), second - Camille Hlavaty and Ja’Redzia Waddy tied (5 of 25). Camille won the tie-breaker 2-1.
Ages (12-13) champion - Paisley Hlavaty (9 of 25)
Ages (8-9) champion - Cooper Hensley (7 of 25), second Zach Yackel and Halston Hlavaty tied (6 of 25). Zach won tie-breaker 2-1.
Ages (10-11) champion - Damien Bustamante (9 of 26), second - Gerardo Jasso (6 of 25).
Ages (12-13) champion - Christian Ventura (17 of 25), second - Maddix Martinez (7 of 25).
