Young Red Baller

El Campo Ladybird freshman Riannah Miles jumps to challenge a Bellville shot on the road earlier this season.

The El Campo Ladybirds evened their district record after beating the Needville Lady Jays on the road Friday.

The Ladybirds had to withstand a hard charge from Needville late but held on for the 38-28 win.

