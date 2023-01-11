The El Campo Ladybirds evened their district record after beating the Needville Lady Jays on the road Friday.
The Ladybirds had to withstand a hard charge from Needville late but held on for the 38-28 win.
The El Campo Ladybirds evened their district record after beating the Needville Lady Jays on the road Friday.
The Ladybirds had to withstand a hard charge from Needville late but held on for the 38-28 win.
Behind a big game from senior post Tyra Owens, the Ladybirds came out strong and took control early. Owens had a game-high 13 points Friday and her five points the first quarter helped them take the lead.
El Campo’s defense played strong for three quarters allowing 11 total points and holding Needville to five made shots during that stretch. El Campo’s offense stayed hot, but six missed free throws in the fourth quarter allowed Needville to make the game closer.
Timely fourth-quarter threes from senior Melanie Nunez and freshman Riannah Miles allowed the Ladybirds to keep the lead.
With the win, the Ladybirds are currently in the fourth seed, one win ahead of Wharton.
The El Campo basketball program will play Wharton on the road on Friday.
RICEBIRDS
The El Campo Ricebirds moved their unbeaten district streak to 3-0 after defeating the Needville Bluejays 49-43 on the road Friday.
Needville had a six-point lead after the first, but the Ricebirds fought back and held on for the win.
El Campo got their footing mid-way through the third quarter on the back of a few big defensive plays helping them grab some easy offense. Leading by one point, the Ricebirds went on a quick 5-0 to pull ahead 27-21.
El Campo’s defense continued to tighten, as Needville brought the ball in, two Ricebirds double-teamed the ball handler. Ricebird senior Cruz Gonzales came over to triple team the Needville player and ripped the ball away from him and laid in the ball for an easy score. Seconds later, junior La’Darian Lewis stole a pass at midcourt and tossed it ahead to senior Bryce Bennett completing a 9-0 run to give them control of the game.
Lewis and Miles were the only Ricebirds in double digit scoring combining for 26 points. El Campo connected on four three’s two coming from junior Keshown Smith.
“It’s feels great (to be 3-0), we still have a long ways to go to accomplish our goal, but overall I’m proud of how far we have came,” El Campo coach Kevin Lewis said.
El Campo and Royal are both undefeated and tied for first place in district.
