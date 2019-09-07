On the road Tuesday night the El Campo Ladybirds fell in three straight sets to the Industrial Lady Corbas 22-25, 20-25 and 25-27. While the Ladybirds were swept, droping their season record to 11-8 they weren’t blown out of the gym. El Campo fought tooth and nail against Industrial who made it to the 3A state finals last season.
“We actually worked as a team and we didn’t let our errors define us,” Ladybird Coach Roxanne Cavazos said. “Hat’s off, they’re a great team but we showed up to play.”
Each set the Ladybirds went back and forth with the Lady Corbas. The Ladybirds led at times, but it was the Lady Corbas who were a little sharper and they found ways to close out each game.
“We were playing right there with them, we just made a little bit more mistakes than they did and we didn’t adjust quick enough,” Cavazos said. “But those are three tough games that felt like wins.”
Freshmen Kate Bodungen and senior Megan Rek led the Ladybirds with eight points. El Campo flew all over the place Tuesday night making 51 digs. Junior Mackenzie Matlock was the anchor of the Ladybirds defense with 31 digs.
“At practice, we go all out and we want to carry that momentum into games,” Cavazos said.
Senior Cassidy Crowell and Bodungen, both had a team-high five kills.
In the final set, the Ladybirds had the game tied multiple times including at 25-25. Senior Bryn Rod flicked the volleyball behind her back coming inches away from falling on the Industrial side of the court for a point. Two Lady Corbas dug the ball out and they sent it back over the net. The back and forth continued each team keeping the ball alive, the Corbas on their fourth try over the net put a kill down, just missing a Ladybird dig. The Ladybirds sent a hard kill shot out of bounds ending the game.
Tied 14-14, junior Jackie Nichols helped the Ladybirds take a led. Industrial hit into the Ladybirds double-block to put them up by one. Nichols scored the next four points on two blocks, a tip and a kill forcing the Lady Corbas to call a time out.
The Lady Corbas fought back to tie the game 21-21, Bodungen grabbed the lead on an ace. The Corbas floated a ball over the net, the Ladybirds stayed away from it thinking it was going out of bounds. The ball hit the court and it was ruled to a point for the Lady Corbas to tie things up again. At 24-24, Crowell dropped a kill on the Lady Corbas, with the game close, the Ladybirds had to win by two points. Industrial scored the final three points to seal the win.
While the Ladybirds dropped the game to Industrial, they now know they can hang with the big dogs. One of the wins Industrial has on their record this year is against Needville, the 11th best team in the state according to the Texas Girls Coaching Association. The Ladybirds play twice a year in district.
The Ladybirds came into a game with a sweep over Bay City.
In the two games between Industrial and Bay City, both playoff teams last year, the freshman, Bodungen, has scored 13 points, second-most on the team to Rek who’s accounted for 15.
“She doesn’t play like a freshman we’ll put it that way. We’re just excited (Bodungen) has adjusted well to the varsity level,” Cavazos said.
Next Friday the Ladybirds will kick off district play with a home game against Stafford.
