The El Campo Ricebird season ended sooner then they had hoped, but along with the Needville Bluejays, made three rounds before both lost to District 14 teams.
With all the teams now eliminated from the playoffs in District 13, the end of season awards are now out.
Despite the Ricebirds finishing third in district, the team was well-represented. El Campo took home three of the district’s highest honors. All three of the Ricebirds running backs earned an award.
“We felt like we had a number of players who deserved to be honored,” Ricebirds Head Coach Wayne Condra said. “We felt like always they were keys to our success and it’s great to see our guys honored.”
Sophomore Johntre Davis won offensive MVP. Freshman Rueben Owens takes home the Newcomer of the Year. Charles Shorter followed up being the Newcomer of the Year last season, tying Ray Bell of Brazosport and Waler Warncke of Needville for the Utility player of the Year.
“Those guys did a great job,” Condra said. “When you look at the offensive linemen and the representation there on the first and second-team it shows that’s where it all starts. My hats off to those guys up front.”
Five of the Ricebirds six offensive linemen took home all-district first-team honors and two more were named to the second-team.
Edmund Weinheimer, Conner Williams, Cole Riha, Devon Earls and Kerry North were named to the first-team. Juan Leal and Dario Alcala took home second-team recognition.
The Ricebirds defense also was well represented with six starters taking home first or second-team honors. Both of El Campo’s defensive tackles Javien Williams and Dontavian Bluntson were named to the first-team. Defensive ends Matthew Van Gorp and Williams were named to the second-team, along with linebackers Kaden Alcalias and Nathan Willis.
“Our defensive tackles and our defensive ends, all four of those guys deserved to be recognized,” Condra said. “Kaden and Nathan were two keys (players on defense). Kade was the quarterback of our defense making sure we got where we needed to and Nathan was a big part of our secondary.”
Rounding out the Ricebirds honors were Hal Erwin, Jackson Davis, Isiah Anderson, Cullen Braden, Jacob Lopez, Jonathan Gonzalez and Emmanuel Velazquez, who were honorable mentions.
