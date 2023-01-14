The Louise Hornets grabbed their first district win of the season, beating the Bloomington Bobcats at home Tuesday.
The Hornets and Bobcats played a tight game, but Louise came out on top 51-46.
Louise got a big game from senior Ethan Wendel scoring a game-high 17 points.
The Bobcats pulled within three points at the end of the third quarter. Louise guards sophomore Caleb Taylor and senior Andrew Huerta combined for 10 points in the fourth as the Hornets hung on for the win.
Along with Wendel, two other Hornets were in double-digit scoring, Huerta finished with 15 points and Taylor had 10.
Despite only having one district win, the Hornets are still in the playoff hunt, tied with Shiner and Weimar for fourth with one win.
