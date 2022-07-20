After El Campo’s 12U started the Texas East tournament with an opening-round loss to Bridge City 7-3 on Saturday, making it to the championship seemed like an uphill battle that might be too tough to overcome.
El Campo rallied back with a 7-6 win over Lufkin, a team that won the Texas East title playing as an 11U last year. In a rematch with Bridge City, El Campo got revenge with an 8-4 win Monday moving them to the Texas East championship.
“It was a tough loss (to start the weekend) but these kids never gave up,” 12U manager Shawn Hickl said. “Their resilience shows and they don’t get intimidated. They have fought back beating a tough Lufkin team and knocking out Bridge City who we previously lost to.”
The red and white 12U all-stars played Pearland Tuesday night after the press deadline needing two wins to win the Texas East title. If El Campo won the first game, they played the second game 30-minutes afterward.
“They have earned their way into the championship series against Pearland,” Hickl said. “I can’t say enough how proud I am of them.”
El Campo started quickly against Bridge City, scoring six runs in the first two innings Monday night.
Keaton Koudela had a hot bat going 4-4, driving in two runs and scoring two more, accounting for half of the 12U’s offense. Koudela got the scoring started driving in a run with one out in the top of the first inning. El Campo went on to load the bases and with two outs, Weldon Bowers added in two more runs with a single, putting them up 3-0 before Bridge City had their first at-bat.
Aiden Ballejo, Hudson Bystrek, Koudeal and Bowers combined to allow two hits to Bridge City. A couple of errors on defense allowed them to score four runs.
Koudeal again came through in the top of the second inning, driving in a one run with one out. With two runners on, passed balls by Bridge City allowed Jonah Ponitzsch, who reached on a single, and Koudela both to score, putting them up 6-0.
Leading 8-4 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Bridge City put pressure on El Campo with two base runners on with two outs. With Bystrek on the mound, Bridge City hit a liner. Ponitzsch ranged over to his right and made a leaping catch to end the game and keep them alive.
GAME ONE
Ponitzsch and Ballejo had five hits, but the rest of the team only managed three as Bridge City got past El Campo in the first game.
GAME TWO
Two runs in the top of the sixth inning helped power El Campo past Lufkin. Trailing 6-5, With two outs and a runner on, Hudson Bystrek hit a two-run homer to give El Campo the lead. Konner Beal pitched a 1-2-3 inning in the bottom of the sixth to keep El Campo alive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.