The East Bernard Brahmas will defend their 7on7 state championship Thursday at Veterans Park in College Station.
East Bernard will be in Pool D facing Wink, Daingerfield and Tolar. The top two teams will move on to the championship bracket on Friday, with the bottom two teams playing in the consolidation bracket also on Friday.
Tolar and Wink are both 2A schools, Daingerfield is a 3A school, all went multiple rounds in the playoffs last season. Daingerfield had the longest playoff run lasting four rounds.
The Brahmas have a younger squad this season led by incoming junior quarterback Clayton Fajkus who replaced now graduated Dallas Novicke.
During 7on7 action this season, they’ve only been bested once, falling to New Waverly 14-7. Despite the one-game hiccup, East Bernard has gone a perfect 6-0 in all of their other state qualifying games, outscoring teams 191-72.
The Brahmas last season met Childress in the finale, beating them 19-14 to win their first 7on7 state title. East Bernard went a perfect 8-0 at the state tournament outscoring teams 247-100.
“Even though we are a young team we had a lot of guys that were around the state champion (7on7) last year. They saw what kind of focus and effort it takes to go out and accomplish what we set out to do,” East Bernard seven-on-seven coach Brad Crist said. “We had a really good tournament at the Rice qualifier where we went undefeated and we followed that up with a good couple weeks of practice. We are prepared for both a really strong field of teams in Division III and are preparing the kids to handle the heat. All in all, we are ready to go.”
Brahmas returning to state from last year’s team are Joseph Cooper, Josh Montalvo, Randon Polak, Jackson Morrow, Cristian Ruiz, Weston Swoboda, DJ Losack, Reid Morton and Fajkus.
East Bernard last season made it to the second round of the playoffs with a season record of 9-3.
The Brahmas are the only 7on7 team in the county who will be at the state tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.