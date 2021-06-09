El Campo offensive and defensive linemen will take part in the Warzone Lineman Challenge Saturday at Spring High School.
For the first time, El Campo linemen won’t have to watch skill position players have all the offseason fun. The linemen will compete looking for their own chance to make it to the state competition later in the month.
“We’re coming up right now,” incoming senior Kerry North said. “We’re going to try and make a state run this year. It’s pretty exciting to go out and compete against other schools and see what we can do.”
El Campo’s linemen will compete against 30 other schools in the hopes to earn one of four state qualifying spots.
There will be nine events including, the Veterans Memorial Worm Carry (carrying a large piece of heavy padding as a team across the football field), tire flip, bench press, power drive, medicine ball throw, an obstacle course, kettlebell stack relay, farmers walk relay (carrying two 85 pound dumbbells across the field), sled push and pull and a tug-of-war at the end of the day. Awards are giving to the top three schools in each event.
El Campo’s linemen have spent time practicing in the lead-up to the challenge.
“It’ helps with our chemistry on the line and our communication,” North said. “We’ll see who’s going to work the hardest and put in the effort and heart.”
The challenge is still new only in its fourth year. There were no competitions last year due to COVID-19 concerns. In 2019 Lamar won the Lineman Challenge.
