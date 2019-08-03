Football has nearly two weeks of practice before they have their first scrimmage but volleyball does not have that same luxury. The El Campo Ladybirds volleyball team will be in action today in Hallettsville and Tuesday their first game will be played in Columbus.
To get themselves ready for the scrimmages and games ahead. The Ladybirds took to the track early Thursday morning to kick off the tryouts for this year. Everyone trying out took part in different versions of sprints as part of their conditioning before the skills part of the tryouts began.
“Everyone did really well for how tough it was,” senior Bryn Rod said. “It was more of a mental challenge and it worked because it made a lot of girls (tougher).”
After the conditioning, upperclassmen were allowed to leave and take a little bit of a break before returning two hours later. Freshmen had no time to rest and went to the gym to show their volleyball skills in front of the Ladybird coaching staff. Following the freshmen practice, a few were asked to stay and practice with the upperclassmen.
In the gym, the coaches watched as the different volleyball skills needed: kills, serves and passing. The team also broke down into groups and had short scrimmages so coaches could continue to evaluate.
“It was a matter of showing what you could do with so many girls here,” Rod said. “Even though the drills we were doing was simple, it was more you trying to stand out. Minimizing any errors you could possibly make to show that you are better than a person next to you who’s almost equal talent. It was really competitive.”
The Ladybirds were looking at carrying a smaller roster throughout their three teams this upcoming season which made the tryouts even tougher.
To replace the talent lost through graduation, the Ladybirds, in addition to the 12 returners, they added Viviana Bolfing who played on junior varsity last season and incoming freshmen Kate Bodungen to varsity.
“Both of them are going to bring a lot to our team,” Rod said. “Kate can pretty much play wherever you want and Viviana’s very strong on the right side and can block really well.”
