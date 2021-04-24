The El Campo tennis program will be sending a mixed doubles team on to regionals.
Junior Kolin Cerny and senior Carli Rawlinson came in second place at the district meet in Bellville last Monday and Tuesday. The mixed doubles team in the championship match lost 6-2, 6-0 to a team from Bellville.
On their way to the championship match, the El Campo duo beat a team from Sealy and a second-team from Bellville.
Cerny and Rawlinson will compete at regionals Monday and Tuesday at Bryan High School. The first and second-place teams will advance to state.
“Missing out on spring last year due to COVID and starting our fall season this year with all the new covid protocols really made this a challenging year,” El Campo coach Alfred Pavlu said. “For this team to jump right back in and not skip a beat really shows how much determination they have. I am very proud of the effort put forth by the entire team this year.”
El Campo advanced to regionals in mixed doubles and girls singles IN 2019.
The tennis team will compete in Region 3 after being a part of Region 4 in the last realignment.
Also competing at district, in boys singles, Owen Lyford lost to Sweeny in the opening round. Devyn Rubish and Jacob Schilhab lost to boys doubles team from Navasota, in the opening round. Rebekah McCord in girls singles lost to Wharton in the opening round. Kayleigh Gardner finished fourth in girls singles beating Sealy, but lost 6-0, 6-4 to Bellville. The girls doubles team of Emily Glaze and Bethany Baker lost in the opening round to a team from Bellville.
