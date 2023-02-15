Near Photo

El Campo sophomore Lizzie Erwin follows her shot towards the Calhoun goalie Monday at Ricebird Stadium. El Campo is currently the third place team in district play.

The El Campo Ladybirds and the Ricebird soccer teams are firmly in the playoff mix as they near the end of the first round of district play. Both teams turned in commanding wins against Hallettsville at home Friday night in the fridged weather.

The Ladybirds swept week three with two home wins, beating Calhoun 1-nil last Monday and Hallettsville 3-nil Friday.

