The El Campo Ladybirds and the Ricebird soccer teams are firmly in the playoff mix as they near the end of the first round of district play. Both teams turned in commanding wins against Hallettsville at home Friday night in the fridged weather.
The Ladybirds swept week three with two home wins, beating Calhoun 1-nil last Monday and Hallettsville 3-nil Friday.
El Campo’s defense pitched their fifth straight shutout and they picked up their 13th point for third place in district. The Ladybirds are one point behind Palacios for second place.
Against Hallettsville, Ladybird freshman Melissa Berrera got El Campo started scoring from outside the box in the first half. The Ladybirds’ offense heated up in the second half ,junior Megan Collins scored on a penalty kick toward the home side of the field beating the goalkeeper. Ladybird junior Mayleigh Martinez scored on a set piece off a corner kick for the final goal.
“Since my freshman year we haven’t won any games, to be able to win (consistently) it’s motivating us to push (harder)” Ladybird senior Diana Mejia said.
The El Campo Ricebird scored early and often as they molly-whopped the first-year Hallettsville boys team 10-0.
El Campo broke out to an 8-0 lead in the first half on the strength of a hat trick from senior Alexis Salazar. Ricebird junior Nick Montes added in two more goals. Everyone was in on the scoring with seven different birds getting a score. Even senior goalkeeper Rhenner Spenrath shed his kit and played forward in the second half, getting an assist with an arching corner kick connecting with junior Gael Lopez who headed the ball into the net.
The Ricebirds have 15 points in second place, one point away from top-seeded Calhoun.
“We flipped the page (after Bay City) and we looked forward to our next games and we’ve been doing good so far,” Salazar said.
