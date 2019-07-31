El Campo represented well at the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation State Swim Meet in College Station over the weekend. El Campo swimmers competed in 23 events and took home one gold medal finish. Overall the El Campo athletes ranging from eight and under too high school seniors had 16 top 10-finishes and five top-three finishes at the State swim meet, more than last seasons haul.
Camryn Jansky, going into her senior season, took home the first-place medal in the 50-yard backstroke. Fellow senior Conner Williams and junior Gage Garger had third-place finishes a half-second shy of first place in both of their events.
Two young El Campo swimmers Kate Chilton and Gianna Kallus teamed up with two West of the Brazos swimmers and took home second place in the 100-Yard Medley Relay and 100-Yard Freestyle Relay.
Jansky, Chilton and Kallus with their top-two finishes qualified for the National swim meet which is held every two years.
State Finishes
Girls 8 & Under 50-Yard Freestyle
Winning time (34.01)
5) Kyndahl Pierce (38.81)
Girls 8 & Under 25-Yard Butterfly
Winning time (17.13)
6) Kyndahl Pierce (18.68)
13) Bella Kallus (22.89)
Girls 9-10 50-Yard Freestyle
Winning time (30.46)
28) Kate Chilton (37.93)
Girls 9-10 25-Yard Breaststroke
Winning time (17.05)
10) Kate Chilton (19.81)
Girls 9-10 100-Yard Medley Relay
Winning time (1:06.78)
2) Abigail Miksch, Kate Chilton, Makena Nichols and Gianna Kallus (1:07.64)
Girls 9-10 100-Yard Freestyle Relay
Winning time (59.69)
2) Abigail Miksch, Kate Chilton, Makena Nichols and Gianna Kallus (1:01.81)
Girls 9-10 25-Yard Backstroke
Winning time (16.93)
9) Gianna Kallus (18.93)
Boys 9-10 25-Yard Backstroke
Winning time (16.02), the time broke Conner Williams record of (16.37) that he set in 2012.
6) Evan Vasquez (18.41)
11) Gus Respondek (19.11)
Boys 9-10 100-Yard Freestyle Relay
Winning time (58.42)
11) Evan Vasquez, Gus Respondek, Konnor Beal and James Smith (1:06.18)
Boys 11-12 200-Yard Freestyle Relay
Winning time (1:52.12)
7) Lance Miller, Diego Gonzales, Alwin Arellano and Kaden Beal (2:04.93)
Boys 13-14 50-Yard Backstroke
Winning time (27.56)
6) Zane Garner (28.98)
Men 15-17 200-Yard Freestyle Relay
Winning time (1:30.62)
8) Reid Williams, Gage Garner, Conner Williams and Carson Whitington (1:38.35)
Men 15-17 200-Yard Medley Relay
Winning time (1:40.83)
7) Reid Williams, Gage Garner, Conner Williams and Carson Whitington (1:51.29)
Men 15-17 50-Yard Freestyle
Winning time (21.77)
7) Conner Williams (22.83)
52) Reid Williams (25.89)
89) Carson Whitington (27.52)
Men 15-17 50-Yard Breaststroke
Winning time (27.48)
3) Gage Garner (28.76)
Men 15-17 50-Yard Backstroke
Winning time (26.28)
7) Gage Garner (28.11)
46) Carson Whitington (35.65)
Men 15-17 50-Yard Butterfly
Winning time (24.14)
3) Conner Williams (24.64)
Men 15-17 100-Yard IM
Winning time (54.42)
35) Reid Williams (1:08.96)
Women 15-17 50-Yard Freestyle
Winning time (25.67)
5) Camryn Jansky (26.26)
8) Kendall Beal (26.85)
Women 15-17 100-Yard Freestyle
Winning time (53.68)
9) Kendall Beal (58.52)
10) Camryn Jansky (58.56)
Women 15-17 50-Yard Backstroke
Winning time Camryn Jansky (28.99)
8) Kendall Beal (30.68)
Women 15-17 50-Yard Butterfly
Winning time (26.76)
8) Kendall Beal (28.98)
Women 15-17 100-Yard IM
Winning time (1:05.10)
4) Camryn Jansky (1:06.49)
