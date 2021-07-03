For the fourth straight game, El Campo’s Majors All-Stars scored at least 10 runs, and with an 11-4 win over the Palacios All-Stars last Friday night, they won the District 18 championship.
“It was nice knowing that we can get a flag for El Campo and show that we were the best in our district,” leadoff hitter Nick Fernandez said.
The El Campo Majors are one of two teams who’ve clinched a spot in the sectional tournament starting on Monday.
Palacios got on the scoreboard first scoring two runs in the top of the first. El Campo quickly answered and had their own two-run inning in the bottom of the first.
Majors pitcher Holt Yackel shut down Palacios striking out the side in the second and not allowing seven straight batters to reach base. With pitching limiting base runners, El Campo’s bats came alive in the bottom of the third inning scoring seven runs, all with two outs, giving them control.
James Terrazas and Fernandez both drew bases-loaded walks to score two. Jake Drabek followed with a single and with the runners moving, he brought home two more runs to put the Majors ahead 6-2. Back-to-back singles from Jackson Bystrek and Yackel added another pair of runs. Bystrek snagged the final run of the inning, scoring on an error by the catcher. El Campo’s offense added a pair of runs in the fourth and fifth innings to close.
Palacios scored two runs in the top of the sixth, but too little too late as the El Campo Majors finished off the win.
Fernandez had a team-high three hits in the finale. Drabek, Fernandez and Bystrek all drove in two runs each.
El Campo in their 4-0 run in their home ballpark scored 53 runs, with a 19 run high against Wharton in their second game. Fernandez in the four-game series had 12 hits for a .750 batting average.
“It feels pretty good,” Yackle said. “I think we will probably do pretty good (going forward).”
The Majors will now head to the sectional tournament in Lockheart starting on Monday.
ALSO ADVANCING
The 11U El Campo team will start their sectional tournament in New Braunfels on Monday.
East Bernard Junior softball will play their sectional tournament at home on Monday.
If the El Campo 10U team won Friday night, they will start sectionals in Beeville on Monday.
