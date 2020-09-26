The Louise Hornets (4-0, 2-0) will remain undefeated after going on the road and beating the Agua Dulce Longhorns (1-2, 0-2) 41-19 Friday night.
Start to finish the Hornets dominated the Longhorns, a 10-win team a season ago. The 4-0 start by the Hornets, the best since 2015.
“I’m really proud of the kids’ effort,” Hornets Head Coach Joe Bill said. “They played with a lot of heart. I just don’t know what to say. The offensive line, they did a phenomenal in protection for the pass and (blocking) when we ran the ball.”
On the opening drive, senior quarterback Daylon Machicek took the ball in for a score to put the Hornets on the board. On the Longhorns next drive, the Hornets forced a fumble, recovered by sophomore Roy Arrambide. Senior Rogeric Schooler scored to put the Hornets up 14-0.
The Longhorns defense midway through the second quarter took advantage of a Louise turnover and took the ball in for a touchdown.
What followed were back-to-back touchdowns from Louise to put them up 28-6 at the half.
The Longhorns scored to open up the second half, but it was all Louise after that as their offense continued to pile on points the rest of the game.
“We bent but we didn’t break,” Bill said. “They scored 19 points against us, it should have been less but we’ll take it.”
The Hornets will play the Runge Yellowjackets at home this Friday.
(0) comments
