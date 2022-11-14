Leg kicker

Beverly Pratka lays in a kick as she trains with her husband and coach Clay Pratka, just out of frame, in their gym the Warrior University in El Campo late Tuesday night. She and Jessica Rogers, right, will represent America in Brazil next week in the Pan Am games.

Not one, but two, Wharton County kickboxers will represent the United States in the Pan American games in Brazil next week, with El Campo’s Warrior University’s Beverly Pratka of Louise and Jessica Rogers of Georgetown are both scheduled to fight.

“It’s huge to go from having one fighter from our gym to two fighters proves the method, proves the training, and proves that we’re evolving and growing not only as a martial arts gym but also a fight gym,” Pratka said.

