Louise doesn’t have the hundreds of students in their athletic program as a smaller 2A school, but they have still seen a decent number of boys and girls showing up for its summer workouts.
On the first day of workouts on Monday 44 athletes, 22 girls and 22 boys showed up. Throughout the rest of the week, Louise floated between 30-40 students a day.
“We’ve had some good numbers. We still have some kids that are out because they’re working,” Louise Athletic Director Joe Bill said. “The majority are here and we’ve got a lot of younger kids incoming seventh and eighth-graders.”
Bill, of crouse, is happy with what he’s seen the first week but would like more students to turn out.
Louise athletes worked on softball and baseball skills Thursday. Each day, athletes are getting sport-specific instruction from the Louise coaches.
The girls worked on sport-specific skills early while the boys were in the weight room. When the boys were done in the weight room they moved to the field with the girls taking over the weight room.
Louise works on upper body workouts one day and switches to lower body work the next day.
For conditioning, they pushed weighted sleds and hurdle stretches to work on flexibility. Each day Louise does something different conditioning-wise.
In July, Louise will start focusing more on football and volleyball only as they get ready for two-a-days in August.
The workouts over the summer are free to Louise students.
Louise works on basketball, football, volleyball, softball and baseball on different days throughout they week.
