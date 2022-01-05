El Campo senior Trinceton Foley has taken his game to the next level in his final season with the Ricebirds and become someone who district teams might fear.
Foley is no longer the sidekick in the Ricebirds’ offense, but as El Campo’s lone senior, he is playing the leading role and playing it well.
The tall senior has turned into a scoring machine. During the Ricebirds (10-8) four-game winning streak Foley is scoring 30.75 points per game.
“Coach (Kevin) Lewis taught me a few new moves,” Foley said. “He told me I need to start shooting more because people are most likely going to stop me from getting into the paint.”
As a sophomore, he averaged 6.8 points per game. Foley last season earned second-team all-district recognition, under his first year with Lewis leading the Ricebirds. In his junior season, he averaged 10.4 points and 5.2 rebounds a game as a putback machine.
Lewis estimates Foley is averaging 25 points and 13 rebounds a game this year, he has not compiled the Ricebirds full-season stats yet.
Now graduated Reagan Spenrath was the Ricebirds leading scorer in each of the last two seasons, averaging 14.7 last year and 10.6 in 2019. Spenrath now plays college basketball with Mary Hardin-Baylor Crusaders.
Some of Foley’s offense is coming from three’s this season, connecting on six against Yoakum three games ago, but he isn’t relying on a long-range game exclusively. The majority of his scoring is coming from inside the arc.
Foley in his last two games against Palacios and Brookshire Royal made one three but still scored 69 points.
In his third full season as a starter, the senior’s mid-range game has become deadly.
Against Brookshire Royal, he scored with a number of mid-range pullups in a variety of different ways. He used a series of floaters, jumpers and fallaways to create separation against defenders. Instead of trying tough layups on drives to the rim, he can now pull up and shoot over defenders with high accuracy.
Foley credited Lewis with helping show him there was more of his game that he hadn’t tapped into.
“(He’s a) monster,” Lewis said. “Over the tournament, he had 33, 34 and 35 and that speaks for itself which is why he got his first offer. Hopefully, he’ll get more. He’s doing everything. His game just went to a whole other level which is where our success is coming from.”
The Ricebird senior picked up his first college offer to New Mexico Military College, in late December.
By adding to his offense, it’s not only helped him grow as a player but is also making the offense as a whole just a little harder to guard against.
Defenders now can’t sit and wait at the rim for Foley to drive by. They have to collapse on him, which he can shoot using his jumper or pass to cutters for open layups.
Foley since joining varsity has been a good defender using his long arms to knock passes away and his speed to stay in front of offensive players. Now with his added offense, he’s become a complete player as El Campo looks to make their first playoff appearance since 2015.
The Ricebirds last season came one game away from the playoffs with four district victories, their best record in the past five years.
El Campo starts district play against the Sealy Tigers next Friday on the road.
