Golden Girls

After winning the team cheer championship, the Ricebird cheerleaders took a photo to mark the memory. Pictured bottom row (l-r) Aubrey Samaripa, Skylar Dornak, Claire Crowell, Anna Rod, Shaylee Vaclavick, Kennedy Ritz and Avery York. Middle row (l-r) Jordyn Maldonado, Kaylynn Mendez, Allie Zalman, Angelena Solis and Kinley Tompkins. Top row (l-r) Holly Foegelle, Ally Sohrt, Emmy Lou Russell and Addison Tompkins. Not pictured Bethany Baker (Ricky Ricebird).

The Ladybird cheerleaders took home a big award at this year’s Universal Cheerleading Association (UCA).

After three days of cheering at Texas State Univesity, the Ricebird cheerleaders were named the overall camp champions last month.

