The Ladybird cheerleaders took home a big award at this year’s Universal Cheerleading Association (UCA).
After three days of cheering at Texas State Univesity, the Ricebird cheerleaders were named the overall camp champions last month.
More than 500 campers from across the state took part in the comptition, according to cheer coach Terese Tompkins.
“I am very pleased with the start of this season, the work ethic and attention to detail make this squad special,” Tompkins said. “This team is packed with talent and the amazing leadership and unity the seniors exhibit is beyond impressive. We are definitely looking forward to the state cheerleading championship ship coming up in January.”
The Ladybirds won a gold ribbon every day at camp, only one is given out per day.
They also won the varsity division in dance/pyramid. Ladybird senior Bethany Baker a.k.a Ricky Ricebird was named the All-American Mascot.
Anna Rod, Skylar Dornak, Kennedy Ritz, Shaylee Vacklavick, Claire Crowell and Avery York all received All-American honors. York, Dornak, Rod and Ritz were invited to try out to join the UCA staff.
While they will be cheering this upcoming season, the Ladybird cheerleaders started the 2022-2023 year with El Campo’s first taste of gold.
The first game of the season is Aug. 26, at home.
